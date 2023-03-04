London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Antoni Tapies

  • Art
  • Timothy Taylor, Mayfair
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Antoni Tapies
Antoni Tapies
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

There’s something elemental about the art of Antoni Tapies (1923-2012). Something basic, primal, ancient.

It’s a thread that courses all through the late great Catalin artist’s work, and is all over this show of work from throughout his career, this connection with the earth and nature and hidden symbolism. It’s there in the huge gobs of sand stuck to the canvas in the first room. In the thick streaks of black, tar-like paint upstairs, in the handprints like something from the wall of a prehistoric cave.

Crosses appear again and again: symbols of medical help in war-ravaged Europe, symbols of Christ and salvation, symbols of nameless graves, symbols of countless other things. One work looks like it’s carved out of clay, others like they’re imprints of fossils. There are words scrawled across the works, some written backwards. ‘Contemplate your hand’, says one in Catalan, but others are illegible.

I don’t look at any of this and think it’s great painting, especially the later stuff. Partly that’s because these aren’t Tapies at his best, and partly because the quality of his painting isn’t what makes him interesting. What matters here is the violence, the primordial nastiness, the post-war claustrophobia, and there’s plenty of it on display.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Timothy Taylor
15 Bolton Street
London
W1J 8BG
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Bond St
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!