London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

April Bey: ‘I Believe in Why I'm Here’

  • Art
  • Simon Lee, Mayfair
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Copyright April Bey, courtesy Simon Lee
Copyright April Bey, courtesy Simon Lee
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Everyone is fabulous on the planet Atlantica. It’s a whole world of bold fashion, unapologetic bodies and joyful pride. 

It’s American artist April Bey’s planet, and at Simon Lee Gallery we all get to live on it for a little while. The walls are lined with pink fur and green satin, draped with images of plants that are half-banana, half-perfectly manicured Black hand. Peering out at you are the citizens of Atlantica, presented in glittery, collaged photos, like portraits of the campest dictators ever. Bey is glorying in queer aesthetic, eclebrating Black bodies. Her planet;’s citizens wear sparkling earrings long perfect nails, floral patterns and pink berets. Atlantica is a place where you can be whatever you want, where difference is a badge of pride, where no one is marginalised for their body or their skin.

I don’t like the overall aesthetic, but the ideas are a lot of fun. The story goes that as a four year old, Bey asked her father why she was being treated differently for the colour of her skin. He said that it’s because they were aliens from outer space. This is continuation of that childhood legend: it’s science fiction as resistance, it’s utopian ideals as an escape from injustice, it’s difference as positivity, as rebellion, and it really makes you wish Earth could be this fabulous.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Simon Lee
12 Berkeley St
London
W1J 8DT
Contact:
www.simonleegallery.com
Transport:
Tube: Green Park
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.