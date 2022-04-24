London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Body Vessel Clay: Black Women, Ceramics & Contemporary Art review

  • Art
  • Two Temple Place, Temple
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Two Legged Vessels by Bisila Noha, Credit Thomas Broadhead for OmVed Gardens
Two Legged Vessels by Bisila Noha, Credit Thomas Broadhead for OmVed Gardens
Advertising

Time Out Says

3 out of 5 stars

Humans have been digging mud out of the ground and turning it into pots for 28,000 years. That’s a long time, so it’s amazing that there’s still anything interesting to be said with the stuff. But here we are, wandering the corridors of this lavish old building, exploring how black women artists push ceramics into new forms.

As any ceramic-nerd will tell you, pots are vessels, both literally and figuratively. They can be filled with water, sure, but they’re also containers for ideas, and those come spilling out across this show. It starts with Ladi Kwali, a Nigerian potter who came to England in the 1950s and fused her regional traditions with modern ceramic practices. Her earlier works here still serve a purpose – they’re still bowls and plates and water jugs – but they sit at a cultural juncture between Nigeria and England, between hand-molded tradition and new approaches.

They’re rough hewn, clever things. 

Her influence is everywhere here. Magdalene Odundo owes her a debt with her unglazed, asymmetrical, scratchy pots, as does Bisila Noha, whose two-legged sculptures are the best things on show. They symbolise having one foot in the past, the other in the future; one with the mother, the other with the father; straddling two different cultures. They’re rough hewn, clever things. 

But a lot of the other contemporary work is slightly more hit or miss. Jade Montserrat’s ink drawings feel out of place, and Vivian Chinasa Ezugha’s pile of clay, which I really like conceptually, just doesn’t sit quite right alongside the sculpted works here. 

More than anything though, this dark, old fashioned, wood-panelled mansion makes the works feel stuffier and less contemporary than they are. They deserve a bit more space and brightness to breathe in. 

Shawanda Corbett’s tall colourful pots are beautiful though, and Phoebe Collings-James’s ceramic body armour sculptures sum the whole exhibition up, with their vision of strength through clay. This is about black women using clay to tell their stories, about this most ancient of art materials being constantly reinvented in all its matrilineal, historic, folkloric glory.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Two Temple Place
2 Temple Place
London
WC2R 3BD
Contact:
www.twotempleplace.org
020 7836 3715
Transport:
Tube: Temple
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Open Exhibitions late Jan-mid Apr 10am-4.30pm Mon, Thur-Sat; 10am-9pm Wed; 11am-4.30pm Sun. Private tours only mid Apr-late Jan

Dates And Times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.