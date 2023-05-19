London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Carrie Mae Weems: ‘Reflections for Now’

  • Art
  • Barbican Centre, Barbican
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  1. Carrie Mae Weems
    Photograph: ©Stephanie Berger.
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. The Park Avenue Armory presents Carrie Mae Weems, The Shape of Things, a multi-disciplinary installation in the Amory’s Drill Hall on November 30, 2021.Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger
    Photograph: ©Stephanie Berger.
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

An aesthetic battle took place in Portland in the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 murder. Demonstrators painted their slogans across the hoardings of boarded-up local businesses, but authorities daubed them over; political messages were replaced with black and brown splodges of colour. Intent and meaning were swapped for abstract nothingness.

It’s a conflict that neatly sums up American artist Carrie Mae Weems’s whole process, and her photos of those painted hoardings open this big retrospective at the Barbican. They could be works of peak abstract expressionism, like lost paintings by Clyfford Still or Barnett Newman. But hidden in them is a whole history of struggle and oppression. They’re incredible things: razor sharp, clever, beautiful, angry.

That's Weems’s thing, a contemporary Black aesthetic that weds visual intent with political intensity. She reframes and recolours nineteenth century daguerreotypes of slaves, she dances in the Berlin Holocaust memorial, restages political assassinations, takes photos of a hammer, a sickle, a clock, a globe. Everything, in her hands, has the power to embody a political idea, to fight against oppression, racism and colonialism.

She imagines the kitchen table as a place of political upheaval

One installation acts as a tribute to Black Power movements. It’s lined with images of police brutality and revolutionary intellectuals like Fred Hampton and Bobby Seale. You feel like you’re in a space where history happened, where rights were fought for.

Her most iconic series uses just a kitchen table. Weems acts as the central figure in these photos, she’s a doting mother, an ecstatic lover, a tired friend, an eager agitator. She imagines the kitchen table as a place of political upheaval, where gender and society roles can be twisted, relationships can be undermined. 

Downstairs, her more extravagant film pieces work less well. She dresses as a ringmaster, wears animal masks, uses archival footage and films women in the rain to explore the troubled history of American democracy and Trump rallies. It’s just a little overblown and self-indulgent, a bit bloated. The meaning gets muddied, the aesthetic gets murky. 

She also only views the world through the prism of American history and civil rights, which makes sense when talking about America, but when she takes pictures of herself in front of famous buildings in Rome, or the Guggenheim in Bilbao, you just lose sight of what her point is.

So it’s not all good, but when it is good, it’s brilliant. The anger in Weems’s work is quiet and seething. It’s not a violent outburst, a fit of temper, it’s a long, slow build up of ire. She doesn’t express it with fists or volume, she expresses it instead with beauty, and that might just be even more powerful.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Event website:
www.barbican.org.uk/our-story/press-room/carrie-mae-weems-reflections-for-now
Address:
Barbican Centre
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Transport:
Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price:
£16
Opening hours:
Sat-Wed: 10am to 6pm, Thu-Fri: 10am to 8pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.