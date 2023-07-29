London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chris Ofili: ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’

  • Art
  • Victoria Miro, Islington
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Chris Ofili, The Great Beauty, 2020-2023 © Chris Ofili. Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro. Photo by Jack Hems.
Chris Ofili, The Great Beauty, 2020-2023 © Chris Ofili. Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro. Photo by Jack Hems.
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Sinning isn’t what it used to be. The concept of going against divine law is meant to be a warning, a code to obey. But no one likes being told what to do, so sins have become dangerously, deliciously appealing.That’s literally the opposite of the point, and it’s a conflict that tickles British artist Chris Ofili, whose huge recent paintings here relish in the complex, forbidden appeal of transgression. 

This is Ofili at his most ethereal, glowing and playful. Each of the seven canvases is filled with bioluminescent dots  and shimmering soft pastel colours. There are curving, undulating phallic and vulvic flowers, gushes of water, streams of golden sunlight. The figure of the satyr – huge and hulking – dominates lots of the works, a mythical figure beyond sin, seeming to both tempt and restaurant the other figures.

A woman made of countless pointilist dots swings above a n ink black satyr in one work, millions of nude figures spill out of a fountain in another. Bodies mingle and twist and combine, they morph into flowers and grass and sunlight.

Ofilile paints sin not as a transgression, but as nature following its course, as bodies becoming one with the earth, with myth, with the earth. It’s all sensual, human, biological, sexual.

Not all of it is great. The composition of the waterfall work is a bit unwieldy, and some fo the flower painting is a little teenage. But when it works, it’s a glowing, orgiastic, summery celebration of sin. It’s so full of art historical references it’s like an explosion in the Musée d’Orsay. The dots of Seurat, the colour of Chagall, the hazy myth of Redon, but all unmistakable, uniquely, sinfully Ofili.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Victoria Miro
16 Wharf Rd
London
N1 7RW
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Angel
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.