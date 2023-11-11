London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Daisy Collingridge: Splanchnic

  • Art
  • TJ Boulting, Fitzrovia
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Daisy Collingridge at TJ Boulting
Daisy Collingridge at TJ Boulting
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Daisy Collingridge’s world is full of big floppy, wobbly, undulating bodies. They dance across the wall like fleshy fabric friezes, boobs and bellign flapping about. They wrestle and pose in photographs, their heads are covered in varicose veins, their tummies ripple with a million folds.

Collingridge’s work usually takes the form of enormous costumes she wears in films and performances. They’re vast exaggerations of negative inner thoughts, all those terrible things you say to yourself in the mirror made flesh. Here, they’ve become 3D wall puppets, textile beings of fat and folds, their guts exposed, their jowls sagging. 

The back room is draped in pink curtains, a huge monumental head sits awkwardly in the corner, a lamp is made of intestines, a pair of infinitely sagging breasts hangs off the wall.
It’s brilliant. Neurotic, intense, nasty, miserable, all your harshest body image fears come horribly to life. If you’ve ever thought something shitty about yourself, it’ll feel painfully, uncomfortably relatable.

Could it be a celebration of big bodies, of physical difference? Maybe, but in all its stifling, terrifying, pink intensity, it feels way more like a violent smother than a gentle cuddle.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
TJ Boulting
59
Riding House Street
London
W1W 7EG
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.