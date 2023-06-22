London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Evelyn Hofer

  • Art
  • Photographers' Gallery, Soho
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Car Park, New York, 1965 © Estate of Evelyn Hofer Courtesy Galerie m, Bochum, Germany
Car Park, New York, 1965 © Estate of Evelyn Hofer Courtesy Galerie m, Bochum, Germany
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

At a time when photography was going gonzo – when people were hunting out action, shooting from the hip – Evelyn Hofer turned the other way. The German-American photographer had a quieter, more formal, composed approach. 

She took her large format camera and her long exposures onto the streets of Paris, London and New York. There are cheeky scamps in 1960s Battersea, an aloof waiter at The Garrick, warehousemen and lorry drivers, Barcelona street sellers and kids playing in a Parisian square. Her sitters look right out at you, concentrated, placid, intense. She didn't sneak secret photos like so many ethically dubious photographers who came after her, she collaborated with the people she found interesting, worked with them to create intimate visual dialogs.

They’re lovely, neat, thoughtful images for the most part. But it’s when the humans are absent, or at least faceless, that her work feels the most special. Her cityscapes and interiors are so perfectly composed, so dramatic, so quietly grand. They’re like a long, slow single chord, a huge sweeping sound, a deep intake of breath. Trinity College’s library sucks you into its vanishing perspective, a street in New York is immense and empty, Park Avenue is stark and striated, motorways are shockingly twisted. You can see in these vast landscapes and tiny interiors the birth of modern giants like Thomas Struth and Andreas Gursky, it’s all the vast drama of the constructed world. 

This is slow, considered and careful photography that can be small and intimate or big and overwhelming, but always tenderly human.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Photographers' Gallery
16-18
Ramillies St
London
W1F 7LW
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Oxford Circus

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.