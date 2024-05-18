London
Fabian Ramirez: ‘Firing of the Idols’

  • Art
  • Castor, Barnsbury
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Courtesy of Castor and Fabian Ramírez. Photo by Corey Bartle-Sanderson
Unholy desecration, heathenistic violence, sacrilegious iconoclasm; the very flames of hell are licking the walls and ancient wooden beams of this church in Islington (the new home of Castor Gallery), and it’s all because of Fabian Ramirez. This is the Mexican painter’s act of revenge, this is how he gets back at the colonisers for using Christianity as a weapon of conquest and oppression.

The works are vast, flame-singed paintings on wood done with encaustic (an ancient method of painting with heat and wax), filled with images of writhing bodies, fires and symbols of religion. In the central altarpiece, a priest and an angel watch on as indigenous gods tumble in flames and snakes coil across the panels. Symbols of christianity battle with Mayan and Aztec gods, nude figures copulate and fornicate. It’s all heady, violent, sensual and deeply spiritual.

But this isn’t sacrilegious iconoclasm for the sake of worshipping Satan or anything. This is about righting historical wrongs. In Mexico, indigenous communities have taken to Christianity all while maintaining their native spiritual practices. Ramirez’s work is a violent testament to endurance in the face of oppression, to how culture survives, even when it has been set aflame.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Castor
Holy Trinity
Cloudesley Square
London
N1 0HN
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Goodge Street
Price:
Free

Dates and times

