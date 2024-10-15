This brand-new exhibition is the first solo show by London-based photographer Billy Barraclough, based over at the lovely Ensō House in Southwark.

‘Fodder’ is a collection of photographs documenting the practice of haymaking in rural Romania, following Barraclough’s time there this summer. Haymaking (essentially, turning grass into huge and strangely beautiful hay bales) has been practised there for centuries, but you can’t really imagine how striking the series is until you see it in person. The exhibition explores this ancient farming practice, how it coexists with nature and how the farmers preserve and protect the hay bales for the coming seasons.

There will also be an installation by Cynthia Fan, who helped curate the show. ‘Fodder’ opens on Wednesday October 30, but you’ll want to get down quick to see it – the exhibition is running for one month only, closing on November 23.

Find more information on the photographer’s website.

