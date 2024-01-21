London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Frans Hals

  • Art
  • National Gallery, Trafalgar Square
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Frans Hals Banquet of the Officers of the St George Civic Guard, 1627 © Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem
Frans Hals Banquet of the Officers of the St George Civic Guard, 1627 © Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

He’s not laughing, and he’s not a cavalier (he’s smugly smirking, and he’s some kind of foppish dandy), but Frans Hals’s ‘Laughing Cavalier’ is still one of the most iconic paintings in art history.

Painted by the Flemish portraitist in 1624, that smirk is the perfect embodiment of what Hals was all about: humanity, vivacity, and the ability to bring the people of his era joyfully to life. He was amazing, there’s no doubt, but your appreciation of his output will depend entirely on how many smug Golden Age geezers you can handle looking at in one go. 

He did nothing but portraiture, and was damn successful at it. He was quick, confident, prolific, respected. In the first room, he depicts a wealthy toddler and her nurse, a jester figure and a high society couple. They smile and stare right out at you, the images full of ornate detail, luscious fabric, ruddy cheeks, and cultural in-jokes. There it is, seventeenth century Dutch life, so beautifully painted it’s almost alive, all these years later.

A brilliant talent, a prodigious, special painter 

And there’s a lot more where that came from. He paints merchants and diplomats, politicians and soldiers. In each, he finds some tidbit of humanity to elevate the figures beyond everyday portraiture. There’s the stern defiant poses of Abrahamsz Massa and Cunera Van Baersdorp, the grumpy annoyance of Pieter Van Den Broecke and on and on. Somehow in this parade of heavily moustached Dutch people, each feels unique, like a real person, with character and charm and personality. That’s an impressive feat. 

There’s plenty of love on display too. His pendant portraits, dual images of married couples, are full of nuance, softness and quiet, conservative intimacy. 

But it’s the imagined figures that are the most free and interesting. There are lute players, drunkards and sex workers, all bellowing with laughter and sniggering into their drinks. They’re weird, dark, loose things, free from the constricting limits of commissioned portraiture.

The whole show functions as a portrait of seventeenth century Holland, but more than anything it’s evidence of a brilliant talent, a prodigious, special painter. 

Over the course of this many rooms, this constant stream of faces does wear a little thin. If you’re not interested in Dutch Golden Age portraiture there’s nowhere near enough drama, narrative or variation here to hook you in. But if you like your ruffs big, your dandies smirking and your soldiers drunk and hairy then Frans Hals will have you laughing like a cavalier.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
National Gallery
Trafalgar Square
London
WC2N 5DN
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£20

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.