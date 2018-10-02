Georg Baselitz: Paintings from the 80s

Art Thaddaeus Ropac , Mayfair Tuesday October 2 2018 - Friday November 9 2018
Georg Baselitz: Paintings from the 80s
© Georg Baselitz

Georg Baselitz turned the art world upside down (sorry). See a collection of seminal works by the German painter famous for depicting figures turned 180 degrees and balancing on their heads. 

Venue name: Thaddaeus Ropac
Address: Ely House
37 Dover Street
London
W1S 4NJ
Price: Free
