Georg Baselitz: Paintings from the 80s
Georg Baselitz turned the art world upside down (sorry). See a collection of seminal works by the German painter famous for depicting figures turned 180 degrees and balancing on their heads.
|Venue name:
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|Address:
|
Ely House
37 Dover Street
London
W1S 4NJ
|Price:
|Free
