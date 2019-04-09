Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Gerwald Rockenschaub: Romantic / Electric (Remodelled Carousel Edit) review

Gerwald Rockenschaub: Romantic / Electric (Remodelled Carousel Edit) review

Art Thaddaeus Ropac , Mayfair Until Saturday May 11 2019
3 out of 5 stars
Gerwald Rockenschaub: Romantic / Electric (Remodelled Carousel Edit) review
nstallation view, Gerwald Rockenschaub, Romantic / Eclectic (Remodelled Carousel Edit), Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac London, 02 April - 11 May 2019 Courtesy Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, London · Paris · Salzburg © Gerwald Rockenschaub. Photo: Ben Westoby

With laser-cut precision, Gerwald Rockenschaub dances between abstraction and decoration. What I mean is that his glistening acrylic constructions are as much works of art as they are decorative objects: halfway between paintings and a Bakelite telephone.

Which isn’t a slight. They’re great. One series is a bunch of black-fronted long rectangles with coloured sides. The colourless abyss at the front is haloed by blue, pink and yellow light. Neat, pretty. The bigger works are like ultra-minimal abstraction done by a computer, purely decorative, totally lovely.

Along the corridor here he’s screwed black acrylic scares directly into the walls in different configurations, making each blank space into a subtle composition.

The smaller works upstairs – white canvases with pursed lips and flower shapes – are painfully naff though, and the sculptural works are just dull. But the works downstairs are heavenly little islands of pure aesthetics. The perfect place to be when the world just gets too ugly and complicated.

Venue name: Thaddaeus Ropac
Address: Ely House
37 Dover Street
London
W1S 4NJ
Price: Free
Static map showing venue location
View all reviews

