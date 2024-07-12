Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Goshka Macuga Installation view , © Marcus Leit
Goshka Macuga Installation view , © Marcus Leit
  • Art
  • Bloomberg SPACE, Bank
  • Recommended

Review

Goshka Macuga: ‘Born From Stone’

4 out of 5 stars
Eddy Frankel
Written by Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Time Out says

There’s a primal urge in us to return to the cave. 

The cave is where we, as early-humans, once dwelt, and Goshka Macuga is ushering us back home.

The Polish-born, London-based artist has filled Bloomberg’s gallery with vast gleaming stalactites and stalagmites. They erupt from the floor, drip from the ceiling, glistening in pinks and browns and purples and blues. They look like ceramics, but they’re resin-coated foam, dominating the space with their bodily, physical, penile presences.

As objects, I like them plenty, but they’re pretty generic: there’s a lot of gloopy geological ceramic-y art out there. It’s Macuga’s ideas that make this work, because this cave echoes the one below; the ancient Roman Temple of Mithras under the building (an archaeological site discovered when constructing the vast office block that houses this gallery) is an underground sanctuary, a place of worship. The cave as a concept symbolises safety, a metaphorical, prehistoric womb for humanity to crawl back to. 

And we need that safety, because the world is harsh, the world is dangerous. Three paintings on the wall, loaned from the Imperial War Museum, show wartime destruction; a cloud of bomb debris shaped like a clown’s face over Kensington from 1944, a wounded horse rampaging through London during an air raid in 1938, St Clement’s Dane church ablaze in 1941.

War, destruction, pain, annihilation; tragedies that have beset this city for centuries, and continue to beset the world at large now, but the cave…the cave is safe, the cave is a refuge, a shelter, and one that humanity seems to desperately need right now.

Details

Address
Bloomberg SPACE
12 Walbrook
London
EC4N 8AA
Transport:
Tube: Bank
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.