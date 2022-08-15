London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hadi Fallahpisheh

  • Art
  • Goldsmiths CCA, New Cross
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Hadi Fallahpisheh at GCCA.
Hadi Fallahpisheh at GCCA.
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

‘Welcome to Hell’ says Hadi Fallahpisheh as you walk into his show. It’s written in gold-lined letters on frilled banners, a joyful introduction to an awful place. 

Fallahpisheh doesn’t deal with the nice and fluffy side of life. Well, it’s here, in the shape of stuffed cuddly toys and brightly painted ceramics, but it’s all nightmarishly twisted and falling apart. Symbols of youth and nostalgia are everywhere. There are cosy quilts, a Joy Division duvet cover, cartoon cats painted on photographic paper and all those cuddly toys. But it’s childhood gone very badly wrong. Two mannequins of kids are shamefully facing the wall, a teddy bear has its head shoved into a pot with its legs spread, a painting shows a dog with an erection dreaming of a cat shagging a mouse. 

There are fences all over the gallery, keeping you from getting close to the art, and three teddies are locked in a huge pink cage. As Fallahpisheh says in another banner work, this is a ‘prison of mind’, a jail made of childhood memories, torture at the hands of your sickly nostalgia and rose-tinted dreams of youth. 

It feels like the photo paper paintings are the main focus here, and they’re tricky and interesting enough in their own right, but everything else here – the ceramics, the duvet covers, the prison bears, the teddies – just sort of distract you from them. Other artists have dabbled with the sinister teddy bear aesthetic – Paul McCarthy, Charlemagne Palestine – but none in quite as creepy or heavy-handedly cheesy a way. It’s hard to know if that’s a good thing or just a gross and very silly thing, but it sure makes for uncomfortable viewing.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Goldsmiths CCA
St James
New Cross
London
SE14 6AD
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.