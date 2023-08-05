London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Hardcore’

  • Art
  • Sadie Coles HQ, Soho
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Monica Bonvicini at Elaine Cameron-Weir at Sadie Coles HQSadie Coles HQ
Elaine Cameron-Weir at Sadie Coles HQ
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

Guts are spilled on the floor, blood is splattered across the walls, and skin is stretched and flayed. This is sensual, sexual art, but not like Botticelli or Schiele: this is Hardcore.  

All that gore is spread across an exhibition filled with vicious, confrontational, feverish explorations of the limits of physical intimacy and desire. It starts with Carolee Schneeman’s mini-visual history of the vulva before you enter a world of leather and sweat. There are bodies contorted together in thirsty, bloody paintings by Miriam Cahn and in cool semi-abstraction by Maryam Hoseini. Joan Semel paints tender, broken aged, solitary nudity. Cindy Sherman photographs dolls to capture explosive, grimy physical ecstasy; Barbies and KEns spreading and bursting.

Leather is everywhere. A huge whip made of belts by Monica Bonvicini thrashes against the ground. A coat by Elaine Cameron-Weir is suspended by chains. It’s all sweat and spit and lust.

A huge eviscerated human carcass hangs from the ceiling

The line between pain and pleasure gets remorselessly blurred. A weight tugs on genitals, a body is pierced by arrows. Most affecting is Tiona Nekkia McClodden’s installation where they put themselves through a series of S&M ordeals to get closer to the poetry of Brad Johnson, an ex-naval officer who died of Aids complications in 2011. It’s an intense, brutally visceral use of physicality to come to terms with sensuality, sexuality and loss.

Then King Cobra/Doreen Lynette Garner suspends a huge eviscerated human carcass from the ceiling, letting its insides spill on the ground, and the cycle is complete. Even though the work is originally about the slave trade and historic racism, in this context it acts as a final violent splurging of feelings and fluids. Birth, life, death, all laid out before you, all presented as various forms of sexual abandon.

Art's job is to reflect the contemporary discourse, which is why so many exhibitions these days are about identity and climate change. Combine that with cancel-anxiety and an increasing sense of puritanism in Western society and you start to feel like a show about sex in 2023 isan incredibly uncomfortable thing to pull off. But the thing is, nothing here is actually especially sexy. Instead, it’s political. It’s the body as battleground, the bedroom as trenches, orgasm as rebellion, bondage as freedom. Who knew horniness could be so powerful.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Sadie Coles HQ
62 Kingly St
London
W1B 5QN
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Oxford Circus
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.