London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hew Locke: The Procession review

  • Art
  • Tate Britain, Millbank
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
12860171aw
Guy Bell/ShutterstockMandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (12860171aw) Tate Britain unveils a commission by artist Hew Locke - The Procession. This new work is the latest response to the architecture and context of the neo-classical Duveen Galleries. Poetic and political, Hew Locke's sculptures are assembled from materials and sources that reference global histories. With an upbringing spanning the UK and Guyana, his work explores the languages of colonial and post-colonial power, questioning ideas of global cultural identities. Tate Britain unveils a commission by artist Hew Locke in the Duveen Galleries., Tate Britain, London, UK - 21 Mar 2022
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

There’s a post-colonial, anti-capitalist carnival happening at Tate Britain. If that doesn’t sound like much fun, that’s because it isn’t. It’s serious.

The colourful procession is British-Guyanese artist Hew Locke’s big new commission for the grand neo-classical central gallery of this old building. There are hundreds of life size models here. You’re greeted by brightly dressed kids banging drums, flanked by people on horseback, draped in flowers, figures in skull masks dripping with jewels and pearls. The procession courses the length of the gallery, with dozens of different faces and figures and outfits and masks. It nods to carnivals, sure, but also to protests, to refugees, to the fleeing of migrants.

The flags and banners being brandished are old currency and share certificates from colonial Panama and Nigeria, the skins of the drums are marked with the insignia of the Russian General Oil Corportaion, the dresses are cut from old paintings of black soldiers and slaves, the horses are wearing images of colonial buildings, there are photos of ships, maps of Africa. This is part celebration, part protest, part funeral march.

It’s about owning history, powerfully and beautifully.

Locke is partly trying to draw attention to the history of the Tate itself. The gallery was founded by sugar magnate Henry Tate, who created this place – as they say themselves – ‘from wealth derived from an industry previously built on the labour of enslaved African people’, which is a mealy mouthed, roundabout, half-arsed way of putting it. But this is the weakest conceptual part of the show. Tate Britain has been hellbent on self-flagellation lately and, although it’s right to admit its guilt and complicity, I think it has vastly overestimated how interested people are in watching an art institution tell itself off.


Way better is when you start to see this big, kaleidoscopic installation as a carnival of reclamation, as a hundred figures not throwing off the weight of the past, but owning it, celebrating their cultural and physical endurance against brutal odds. In a world of old debts, exploitation, oppression, greed and transactions paid for in blood, this is about survival. It’s about owning history, powerfully and beautifully. It’s a defiant, strong and totally technicolour up yours.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Tate Britain
Millbank
London
SW1P 4RG
Contact:
www.tate.org.uk
020 7887 8888
Transport:
Tube: Pimlico/Vauxhall
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-6pm (last admission for special exhibitions 5.15pm)

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.