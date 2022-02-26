Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

The body's a factory and Holly Hendry is the foreman. The young English sculptor’s new works here expose all sorts of body processes, reducing them down into simple mechanical elements.

The whole thing looks like an old 1950s safety video, filled with child-like skeletons and diagrams of organs and guts and noses and hands. The gallery is bright yellow, turning it into a world of phlegm, maybe. One sculpture is like a nose caught mid-sneeze, another a mouth caught mid-yawn. Arrows show where things go in, and where they come out, too. A moving carpet shoves tomatoes and sandwiches through a whole system of skin-toned boxes.

In all its bright colours, cartoon-y symbolism and modernist aesthetics, this show feels like a Bauhaus anatomy lesson for kids, or an episode of Art Attack for medical students. It’s so important to expose kids to this sort of thing, because it might help them become doctors instead of art critics.