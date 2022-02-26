London
Holly Hendry: Fatty Acids

  • Art
  • Stephen Friedman, Mayfair
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
‘ Holly Hendry: Fatty Acids ’ , solo exhibition, Stephen Friedman Gallery (2022). Copyright Holly Hendry. Courtesy the artist and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London. Photo by Mark Blower
The body's a factory and Holly Hendry is the foreman. The young English sculptor’s new works here expose all sorts of body processes, reducing them down into simple mechanical elements.

The whole thing looks like an old 1950s safety video, filled with child-like skeletons and diagrams of organs and guts and noses and hands. The gallery is bright yellow, turning it into a world of phlegm, maybe. One sculpture is like a nose caught mid-sneeze, another a mouth caught mid-yawn. Arrows show where things go in, and where they come out, too. A moving carpet shoves tomatoes and sandwiches through a whole system of skin-toned boxes. 

In all its bright colours, cartoon-y symbolism and modernist aesthetics, this show feels like a Bauhaus anatomy lesson for kids, or an episode of Art Attack for medical students. It’s so important to expose kids to this sort of thing, because it might help them become doctors instead of art critics.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Stephen Friedman
11 Old Burlington St
London
W1S 3AQ
Contact:
www.stephenfriedman.com
020 7494 1434
Transport:
Tube: Oxford Circus
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 11am-5pm

Dates and times

