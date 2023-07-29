London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jane Hayes Greenwood: ‘A Little History’

  • Art
  • Castor, Fitzrovia
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Jane Hayes Greenwood at Castor
Jane Hayes Greenwood at Castor
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Life, what’s it all about? Well, in Jane Hayes Greenwood’s latest series, it’s reduced down to its most fundamental and primal elements: birth and death. 

It starts with ancient-looking ceramics, four clay pots in a vitrine. Some are pierced and broken, some are shaped like women with multiple breasts, as if Hayes Greenwood has just dug up some prehistoric fertility charms. Those ceramics appear all over the soft, airy, dreamy paintings. Women’s bodies curve in on themselves to form vessels, they become pots, vases to carry floral loads on their backs. The female figures are lifting, holding, maintaining these flowers that are on the verge of withering. 

Where Hayes Greenwood’s previous work was full of love hearts and bright pink, now it’s full of the weight of motherhood, the pain of mourning. Despite their soft focus haze and pastel colours, these are heavy works, weighed down with responsibility and love, and pain and grief too; elemental, primal feelings that we all have to reckon with after the blush of youth fades. 

They’re lovely paintings about the most basic of things, that’s why they’re so affecting. Life, it’s just birth and death with a bit of shagging in the middle. 

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Castor
Kirkman House
12-14 Whitfield Street
London
W1T 2RF
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Goodge Street
Price:
Free

Dates and times

11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.