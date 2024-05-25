London
Jeff Koons: ‘Paintings, 2001-2013’

  • Art
  • Skarstedt, London
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Jeff Koons, 'Hot Dog' © Jeff Koons
For an artist so ubiquitous, rich and successful, Jeff Koons sure isn’t popular. But I am an unapologetic Jeff Koons apologist. I know he’s the ultimate example of art avarice and market cynicism, but I also think that all the glitz and dollar signs hide an earnest heart; there’s a real artist behind the balloon dogs and price tags, I promise.

Even in this show of not-great works on canvas from 2001-2013 there’s good within the ugliness. The ‘paintings’ are collaged hodgepodges of nicked imagery. Nude women’s bodies overlap with inflatable toy monkeys, piles of pancakes, horny fertility talismans, sandwiches, feet. God they’re ugly, a total mess. 

I mean, obviously this is revoltingly cynical, hyper-capitalist trophy art for gross millionaires. But it’s also really base and vile and erotic and pleasurable and fun and ecstatic. This is just Jeff’s own joy and kinks on display: food and skin, toys and tits. It’s Dionysican, stupid, real and – whisper it – kind of good.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Skarstedt
8
Bennet Street
London
SW1A 1RP
Transport:
Tube: Green Park
Price:
Free

Dates and times

