Jenkin Van Zyl: ‘Vore’

  • Art
  • Rose Easton, Bethnal Green
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Courtesy of the artist and Rose Easton, London. Photo by Theo Christelis
You’ve got herbivores and you’ve got carnivores and then you’ve got the creature locked in a cage in a darkened room on Cambridge Heath Road. Jenkin Van Zyl’s inflated latex beast embodies another kind of hunger: the ‘vore’ of the title is the desire to be consumed, and not bit by bit, but consumed whole. 

That huge, spined, beast sits in a filthy mirrored perspex box in the middle of the space. Two legs jut out of its mouth, a human caught mid-digestion. But that human is the lucky one here: their desire, their kink, was to be consumed whole, and it’s happening right in front of you. All their dreams are coming true. Honestly, very happy for them.

It feels like you’re watching horror unfold, but it’s not just horror; it’s sex, desire, consumption, wanting, wanting, wanting. It’s brilliant. Gory, sexual and totally unique. Van Zyl is using internet subculture kinks and fetish club aesthetics to explore something very simple: desire, and the impossibility of satisfaction.

Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Rose Easton
223 Cambridge Heath Road
London
E2 0EL
Contact:
www.roseeaston.com
Price:
Free

Dates and times

