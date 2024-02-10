London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jenny Saville: ‘Ekkyklema’

  • Art
  • Gagosian Davies St, Mayfair
  • 3 out of 5 stars
© Jenny Saville. All rights reserved, DACS 2023 Photo: Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd Courtesy Gagosian
© Jenny Saville. All rights reserved, DACS 2023 Photo: Prudence Cuming Associates Ltd Courtesy Gagosian
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

It’s all Greek to Jenny Saville. The English painter’s new body of work combines ancient Grecian themes with ideas of digital representation. But are the results tragic? 

The small works on paper here feature reclining nude bodies, just like you’d expect from Saville, and two big, close-cropped portraits of a young girl. But the picture planes are broken, interrupted, split apart by rectangular forms which reflect, refract, distort and twist the nude figures, slicing through their limbs and faces and genitals.

The works – all covered in electric blue and neon pink scrawls – nod to the Greek myth of Danae, who was prophesied to give birth to a child who would murder its grandfather, while the title of the show is a movable platforms to change scenes in Greek theatre. But all the visual tropes you see, those fractured planes, are inspired by something more modern: the giant screens of stadiums and mass events, the jumbotrons of modern spectacles. But they feel smaller and more intimate than that, like a view of the world constantly interrupted by phone screens, life as separate windows on your computer desktop. They’re hyperactive, unfocused paintings, by design. They’re about modern ways of looking, how attention is being constantly competed for.

But the idea that screens have changed how we look at the world isn’t exactly an earth-shattering revelation. Artists have been exploring that theme for decades now, and these new works by Saville don’t add a huge amount to that conversation, and they’re not that well executed either. It’s not great, but at least it’s not a tragedy.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Gagosian Davies St
17-19 Davies St
London
W1K 3DE
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Bond St
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.