London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Léon Wuidar

  • Art
  • White Cube Mason’s Yard, St James’s
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Léon Wuidar Composition avec un quatre, 3 septembre 70 © DACS 2022. Photo © White Cube (Ollie Hammick)
Léon Wuidar Composition avec un quatre, 3 septembre 70 © DACS 2022. Photo © White Cube (Ollie Hammick)
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

They say that writing about music is like dancing about architecture. Pointless. But what about paintings about architecture, huh? How about abstract images that follow the geometric machinations of our built environment? Nothing pointless about that, if this show of Léon Wuidar’s painting is anything to go by.

The Belgian artist’s work is heavily influenced by architecture, full of sharp lines and angles that flow into each other and bump and interact and zig and zag, and they're lovely. 

The earlier work downstairs isn’t quite so sharp and geometric. In the 1960s you can spot the influence of abstract elders like Paul Klee, or the muted colours of Max Ernst. Everything is a bit more bodily, physical, limb-like, full of eyes and teeth and arms and legs. They’re not spectacular paintings, but by the end of the decade, things get refined, reduced, simplified into bold little interactions of line and shape. Triangles, rectangles, arches and doorways, all rendered in gorgeous shades of blue and ochre. They’re like blueprints for perfect buildings that will never be built. 

Two works tucked away by the lifts are stunning, especially the blue painting, but the best stuff is upstairs. These slightly later paintings are bolder, brighter, simpler. One looks like a road seen from the sky, all grey and black with criss-crossing dotted lines, another is like a sketch of a tennis court. They’re so bold and graphic that they veer into modernist poster design, but that’s not a particularly bad thing, really.

They’re about our environment, the spaces we use, the places we live. And really, they’re just beautiful, incredibly precise, elegant explorations of form and colour, and that's some architecture that's worth dancing about.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
White Cube Mason’s Yard
25-26 Mason's Yard
London
SW1Y 6BU
Contact:
www.whitecube.com
Transport:
Tube: Green Park
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.