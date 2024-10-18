Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Letizia Battaglia, Magistrate Roberto Scarpinato with his escort on the roofs of the Court. © Courtesy Archivio Letizia Battaglia
Letizia Battaglia, Magistrate Roberto Scarpinato with his escort on the roofs of the Court. © Courtesy Archivio Letizia Battaglia
  • Art
  • Photographers' Gallery, Soho
  • Recommended

Review

Letizia Battaglia: ‘Life, Love and Death in Sicily’

4 out of 5 stars
Eddy Frankel
Written by Eddy Frankel
Art & Culture Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Letizia Battaglia was a witness, she was there. 

She saw the mafia tearing Italy apart in the 1970s, murdering its sons, raping its daughters, and she documented all of it with her camera.

She started out as a late-budding journalist, an apprentice in her mid-30s for Palermo’s daily newspaper l’Ora. Camera in hand, she captured the bloody reality of life under the oppressive rule of the mafia. There are images in the opening room of parties, dances, kids, lovers. But they’re overpowered by the endless photos of death on display. Battaglia was first on the scene after judges were assassinated, politicians killed, henchmen murdered. There are bodies under sheets, abandoned in alleys, lying lifeless in cars; the blood staining the street is as normal as the rubbish that litters it. There’s no Godfather-esque glamourisation of mafia life here, just the mundane, basic, ordinary reality of everyday murder. Look at the photo of the little girl standing in sunlight, a huge terrifying man lurking in the darkness near her: that’s what this is about, life in the constant shadow of crime and violence.

Life in the constant shadow of crime and violence

It’s a violence that Battaglia was made personally aware of. A framed letter from the mafia threatens her life, because she’s ‘broken our balls too much’. 

Eventually, Battaglia had enough of holding the mafia to account, of trying to expose injustice. Her final mafia picture is a solemn, quiet portrait of a widow mourning the murder of her husband, a bodyguard killed while protecting two judges. It’s an image filled with resignation and silent heartbreak.

It’s not all murder (though there is a lot of it), other images instead capture the poverty and hardship of life in Palermo. There’s plenty of gelato, loads of Catholicism and a bunch of nonnas, but it’s all shot through with death and misery.

There are some incredible photos here. Excellently composed, shockingly confrontational, but tender despite the grimness. None of this is pleasant, or joyful, or beautiful, but it’s all something that photojournalism must always be: it’s real.

Details

Address
Photographers' Gallery
16-18
Ramillies St
London
W1F 7LW
Transport:
Tube: Oxford Circus

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.