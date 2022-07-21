London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lydia Blakeley: The High Life

  • Art
  • Southwark Park Galleries, Bermondsey
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Installation view: Lydia Blakeley, The High Life at Southwark Park Galleries (2022) © the artist. Photo © Mischa Haller
Installation view: Lydia Blakeley, The High Life at Southwark Park Galleries (2022) © the artist. Photo © Mischa Haller
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

After the past few years of isolation and misery and disease, everyone’s been dreaming about a holiday. Especially Lydia Blakeley. The English painter’s new show is full of images of empty beaches, tranquil pools, oysters by the sea, deck chairs and lapping waves. They’re fantasies of idealised, wistful, idyllic holidays. But there’s something off about them, something not quite right in all their barren, soft focus, sun-drenched atmosphere: they’re in an uncanny valley of chill, where relaxation is haunted by some unknown threat.

The paintings, some done directly on sun loungers, are inspired by a 1995 Microsoft advertising campaign that asked 'where do you want to go today?’, the implication being that you don’t need to leave your office to travel, you can do it all from the comfort of your enormous, bulky desktop PC.

These paintings are in an uncanny valley of chill.

Blakeley depicts gorgeous rock gardens, cool plunge pools, palm trees over villas, oysters on ice, views out of a plane window – the paintings are clean and crisp but sun bleached, like they’ve been pulled out of a 1980s holiday brochure, their colours lightly faded. The deckchairs act as swooping, alluring canvases for images of frothy shores and waterslides. Cool chests dotted around the space are filled with cactuses and healing crystals. The rose quartz is for love vibrations, the amethyst heals the spiritual body, the green calcite cleanses negative energy.

You get the sense that Blakeley doesn’t buy into crystals, and she doesn’t buy into the dream holiday as promised by your internet browser either. She’s cynical, she’s kicking back against the bullshit, against the hold that the internet has on our psyches, against the promises of corporations, the digital future being forced on our daily realities. All the happiness here – the rest and relaxation, the escape, the wellness – feels corrupted, tainted and mediated by digital life.

These are brilliant paintings, with an amazing concept tying them together, and they will absolutely crush your dream of the perfect holiday.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Southwark Park Galleries
Southwark Park
London
SE16 2DD
Contact:
southwarkparkgalleries.org
Transport:
Tube: Canada Water
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.