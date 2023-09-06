London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mandy El Sayegh: ‘Interiors’

  • Art
  • Thaddaeus Ropac, Mayfair
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Mandy El Sayegh Courtesy the artist and Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery London. Photo: Aggie Cherrie.
Mandy El Sayegh Courtesy the artist and Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery London. Photo: Aggie Cherrie.
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

A lot of art is about the body, but Mandy El Sayegh’s installation at Thaddaeus Ropac almost is a body.

You enter through sheets of latex, like a rubber glove put there to ease you into the metaphorical body that’s on display. More latex is spread across the floor, it reeks of medical visits, of doctors and nurses with prying hands. Under all the latex, the artist has pasted newspaper front pages, endless reams of salacious information. Muffled words burble out of speakers, like you’re listening to someone talk from inside their own skull. Canvases are covered in grids and maps and money, all smeared in greasy paint. 

Upstairs, pornography starts slipping into the imagery. Bums and breasts and cash and headlines, scattered across canvases that are splooged with red paint and green gunge. The final room is a recreation of Sigmund Freud’s consulting room, replete with couches. This is where all the ideas coalesce into a mucky, ultra-chaotic examination of the human interior. It’s all the organic viscera and psychological machinations of the hectic modern human, mashed together, blood and guts meeting fears about money, questions of belonging, intrusive erotic thoughts.

It’s great. You’re being taken on a trip through the artist’s body and brain. You come out feeling like you’ve just been covered in guts and neuroses. It’s gross, uncomfortable and narcissistic. Human, in other words.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Thaddaeus Ropac
Ely House
37 Dover Street
London
W1S 4NJ
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.