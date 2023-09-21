London
Mantegna: The Triumphs of Caesar

  • Art
  • National Gallery, Trafalgar Square
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023
It’s hard to know if Italian Renaissance master Andrea Mantegna was issuing a doom-laden warning or just a doe-eyed love letter to history. Because written into the nine sprawling canvases of his ‘Triumphs of Caesar’ (six of which are on show here while their gallery in Hampton Court Palace is being renovated) is all the glory and power of Ancient Rome, but its eventual collapse too.

It starts, like any good procession, with a load of geezers with trumpets, parping to herald the arrival of victorious Caesar. As they blare, a Black soldier in gorgeous, gilded armour looks back, leading you to the next panel where statues of gods are paraded on carts. Then come the spoils of war, with mounds of seized weapons and armour piled high, then come vases and sacrificial animals, riders on elephant-back, men struggling to carry the loot that symbolises their victory.

The final panel, Caesar himself bringing up the rear, remains in Hampton Court, so there is no conclusion here, just a steady, unstoppable stream of glory and rejoicing. 

The paintings are faded and damaged, and have been so badly lit that you can only see them properly from a distance and at an angle. But still, they remain breathtaking in their sweeping, chaotic beauty. 

Partly, this massive work is a celebration of the glories of the classical world and its brilliance, seen from the other side of some very dark ages. But along with its rise, you can’t help but also think of Rome's demise, of what would eventually come after Caesar’s triumph.

For contemporary viewers, the triumphs offer a faded vision of a lost world. This is the peak of empire, of grandeur and riches and dominance and avarice and cruelty and subjugation, the pinnacle of society before an inevitable fall. 

This feels, perhaps unintentionally, like a warning against hubris; a warning that, even today, no one seems able to heed.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
National Gallery
Trafalgar Square
London
WC2N 5DN
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
Free

Dates and times

