London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Martha Jungwirth

  • Art
  • Thaddaeus Ropac, Mayfair
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Installation view of Martha Jungwirth : All Will Fall at Thaddaeus Ropac, London, 31 May - 30 July 2022 . © Martha Jungwirth / Bildrecht, Wien 2022 . Photo: Eva Herzog . Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac gallery , London · Paris · Salzburg · Seoul .
Installation view of Martha Jungwirth : All Will Fall at Thaddaeus Ropac, London, 31 May - 30 July 2022 . © Martha Jungwirth / Bildrecht, Wien 2022 . Photo: Eva Herzog . Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac gallery , London · Paris · Salzburg · Seoul .
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Martha Jungwirth’s art pushes the idea of gestural abstraction so far that you can’t imagine what else can be done with it. It feels like an endpoint, a final chapter, a full stop. 

The 82-year-old Austrian artist’s new paintings here are rough, complicated things. In some the marks are rushed and forceful, in others smooth and considered. They look like what would happen if you asked a five year old to paint fireworks.

The best are the ones with the most negative space: a few streaks of red and mauve here, a burst of yellow, green and purple there. 

Some forms emerge out of the abstraction: figures moving, bodies writhing. Upstairs, long thin paintings look like images of crucifixion, or witches on pyres. They’re all nods to Jungwirth’s love of dance and Goya’s paintings of witchcraft. They’re gorgeous, but it’s at their most seemingly meaningless that her paintings work best. That’s when they feel like little explosions of pure expression.

This is the kind of modern painting that people love to hate, all those graduates of the ‘I could do that’ school. But they’re wrong, because Jungwirth’s eye for colour and composition, form and technique, are abstraction at its best, and if everyone could do it…well, the world would be filled with a lot more beautiful art.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Thaddaeus Ropac
Ely House
37 Dover Street
London
W1S 4NJ
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.