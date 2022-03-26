London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mike Nelson: The Book of Spells review

  • Art
  • Matt's Gallery, Bermondsey
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Mike Nelson, The Book of Spells, (a speculative fiction), 2022, detail. Courtesy of the artist and Matt’s Gallery, London.
Mike Nelson, The Book of Spells, (a speculative fiction), 2022, detail. Courtesy of the artist and Matt’s Gallery, London.
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

Mike Nelson has managed to boil the last two years of isolation and quarantine down into one single, tiny, overbearing room of claustrophobic misery.

In his first show in London since his incredible Tate Britain commission, he’s created a bedroom, with a steel framed bed in the middle, and lined with countless maps and guidebooks for faraway countries and cities. There’s no natural light, and it feels like almost no air, either. You search the shelves for some clues, something other than guidebooks to Tibet and Turkey, but all you find is a single shard of bone, some splintered wood and a small plastic pumpkin.

This feels like the room of someone who was never allowed to leave, someone stuck in here, endlessly flicking through Lonely Planets and Rough Guides, dreaming hopelessly of getting out, praying for release from this dank little cell. Feel familiar? 

You’re only allowed in one at a time, and when that door shuts behind you, you’re stuck. You sit there, flicking through guides to Jamaica and Papua New Guinea, daydreaming of walking on beaches you’ll never see or sipping on mai tais you’ll never get to drink. This is your cell now, and it’s vile.

It’s tempting to reduce this all down to a Covid-narrative, but that’s too simplistic, Mike Nelson’s better than that. He’s a master of hidden narratives you have to piece together, of finding stories of the long forgotten, the ignored, of mysterious figures who have disappeared.

This is an incredibly simple, small show, but that's partly why it’s so good. No bullshit, just one idea, executed intensely, directly, perfectly. This is about longing desperately for a way out that might never come, about dreaming of escape. But the figure who lived here is gone. That’s the only relief in this overbearing, suffocating show: knowing that you’ll eventually be let out too. 

Note: visits must be pre-booked here

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Matt's Gallery
Ron Henocq Fine Art
92 Webster Road
London
SE16 4DF
Contact:
www.mattsgallery.org
020 8983 1771
Transport:
Tube: Borough
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun noon-6pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.