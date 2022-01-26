Ear we go, ear we go, ear we go: the Courtauld Gallery is back, and its first major show since reopening is a collection of self-portraits by everyone’s favourite aurally challenged painter, big Vince Van G. You know what you’re in for: pain, torment, beauty and a lot of yellow.
After two years of delays and cancellations, London’s museums and galleries look like they’re gunning for a year of full-force, all-out, no-holds-barred art in 2022. We’ve already had our first proper blockbuster in what feels like forever thanks to the five-star extravaganza that is ‘Francis Bacon: Man and Beast’ at the Royal Academy, and there’s even more to get excited about in the coming months. Whether you fancy a critical look at sex work at the ICA, an exploration of international surrealism at the Tate, or an exploded shed by Cornelia Parker, early 2022 is going to provide a feast for the eyes.