London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Koga Harue Umi (The Sea) 1929. The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo. Photo: MOMAT/DNPartcom • Mayo (Antoine Malliarakis) Coups de bâtons 1937. Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf © VG Bild-Kunst,
Koga Harue Umi (The Sea) 1929. The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo. Photo: MOMAT/DNPartcom • Mayo (Antoine Malliarakis) Coups de bâtons 1937. Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf © VG Bild-Kunst,

Nine art exhibitions we can’t wait to see in early 2022

Sex work, artwork and garden sheds

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

After two years of delays and cancellations, London’s museums and galleries look like they’re gunning for a year of full-force, all-out, no-holds-barred art in 2022. We’ve already had our first proper blockbuster in what feels like forever thanks to the five-star extravaganza that is ‘Francis Bacon: Man and Beast’ at the Royal Academy, and there’s even more to get excited about in the coming months. Whether you fancy a critical look at sex work at the ICA, an exploration of international surrealism at the Tate, or an exploded shed by Cornelia Parker, early 2022 is going to provide a feast for the eyes. 

Exciting art exhibitions opening in early 2022

Louise Bourgeois: The Woven Child
Louise Bourgeois The Good Mother (detail), 2003. © The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Christopher Burke

Louise Bourgeois: The Woven Child

  • Art
  • South Bank

Just like her famous spiders, ultra-influential French artist Louise Bourgeois had a thing for weaving. Textiles and fabrics were an integral part her work, especially in her later years, and this major exhibition at the Hayward is a deep dive into how she used them to explore ideas of identity, sexuality and memory. 

Read more
Advertising
A Century of the Artist’s Studio
Kerry James Marshall, Untitled (Painter), 2008, Acrylic on PVC panel in artist's frame, 73 x 62.9 cm, Photo Courtesy of Sotheby's, Inc. © 2021

A Century of the Artist’s Studio

  • Art
  • Whitechapel

The artist’s studio is where the magic happens, it’s the creativity kitchen where painters and sculptors whip up their delicious artistic goodies, and this show is all about how essential the studio is to the history of art. Expect work by giants like Francis Bacon, Louise Bourgeois, Pablo Picasso, Egon Schiele and Andy Warhol as well as contemporary figures like Walead Beshty, Lisa Brice and Kerry James Marshall.

Read more
Advertising
Surrealism Beyond Borders
Koga Harue Umi (The Sea) 1929. The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo. Photo: MOMAT/DNPartcom • Mayo (Antoine Malliarakis) Coups de bâtons 1937. Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf © VG Bild-Kunst,

Surrealism Beyond Borders

  • Art
  • Bankside

Forget your Dalis and your De Chiricos and your Magrittes, because the Tate is going deep on surrealism, bypassing all the megastars and exploring the outer reaches of the twentieth century’s most popular art movement. This show is all about the way surrealism spread from Paris out across the world. So while you’ve got big names here, the real attraction is seeing what artists in Japan, Argentina, Egypt and Mexico were using surrealism to say. Ceci n’est pas un surrealism exhibition. 

Read more
Whistler’s Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan
James Abbott McNeill Whistler, Symphony in White, No. 1: The White Girl, 1862 (detail). Oil on canvas, 213 x 107.9 cm. National Gallery of Art, Washington, Harris Whittemore Collection.

Whistler’s Woman in White: Joanna Hiffernan

  • Art
  • Piccadilly

James Abbott McNeill Whistler was one of the most influential artists of the nineteenth century, but he didn’t get there alone. Because, as the old saying goes, behind every successful man with a ludicrously long name is a beautiful woman he painted more than 70 times. Whistler depicted Joanna Hiffernan over and over again, and this show is all about their personal and professional relationship, especially the way she influenced his career.

Read more
Advertising
Postwar Modern: New Art in Britain 1945-1965
John McHale, First Contact, 1958. Collection Albright Knox Gallery, Buffalo. Copyright Estate of John McHale. Photograph: Benda Brieger,.

Postwar Modern: New Art in Britain 1945-1965

  • Art
  • Barbican

The Second World War changed art in a big way. This major exhibition at the Barbican examines the work of 48 artists who were trying to make sense of an altered world through art in Britain, including David Hockney, Frank Bowling, David Hockney, Gillian Ayres, Francis Bacon and Lucien Freud.

Read more
The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael
Raphael, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, about 1507 © The National Gallery, London

The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael

  • Art
  • Painting
  • Trafalgar Square

Every fibre of your being might be wanting to make a joke about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but control yourself, because Raphael is so much more than a pizza-slinging reptile vigilante. Raffaello Santi (1483-1520) is a true giant of art history, a master of the Renaissance who had a massive hand in shaping the course of art. This show was originally meant to celebrate the 500th anniversary of his death in 2020, but was delayed and is now celebrating the 502nd anniversary of his death. It’s not as satisfyingly round a number as 500, but any excuse to get to see loads of Raphael’s paintings and drawings in one place is an event worth looking forward to. 

Read more
Advertising
Cornelia Parker
Cornelia Parker, Cold Dark Matter: An Exploded View 1991. Tate © Cornelia Parker

Cornelia Parker

  • Art
  • Millbank

She’s exploded sheds and trampled French horns, and in the process, Cornelia Parker has become one of the most mesmerising, instantly recognisable British artists working today. This major retrospective will include loads of breathtaking installations, all dealing with issues of violence, ecology, history and human rights. And also her apparent hatred for garden furniture.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.