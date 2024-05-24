London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Pariah Genius: John Deakin, The Psychobiography of a Photographer’

  • Art
  • Swedenborg Hall, Holborn
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
© The Estate of Francis Bacon
John Deakin © The Estate of Francis Bacon
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Fag-stained, booze-drenched, stumbling and slurring: John Deakin captured the lows of Soho at its height. He was the photographer of choice for Lucian Freud, Frank Auerbach and all the other artistic degenerates of central London in the 1950s and ’60s. He documented their fracturing lives, and he was commissioned by Francis Bacon to take photos that would become the basis for some of his most important paintings. 

A handful of his photos have been brought together in this small exhibition by the influential writer and ‘psychogeographer’ Iain Sinclair, who used them to create a new semi-fictionalised biography of Deakin called ‘Pariah/Genius’. The images on display have been pulled from Bacon’s own archive; they’re in such a state of disrepair, half rotted and faded, torn, creased and splattered with ink and paint. Freud is captured timid and playful, Henrietta Moraes nude and supine, Muriel Belcher forlorn and fragile. Dylan Thomas stands waist-deep in greenery in a graveyard, comical and pathetic. The images are stark, amazing, vulnerable things; but their rips and tears at the hand of Bacon elevate them further. It’s all these figures drinking themselves to death, shagging themselves to death, smoking themselves to death and fading into the past right in front of you. It’s dark, joyless, miserable. It’s incredible. 

There are ghostly, harsh paintings by Jock McFadyen on the walls too, as well as books and excerpts of sound and film works by Sinclair. The show functions as a slightly ramshackle but charming extension of his book, so it feels like an archival expansion of the Deakin narrative rather than a fullblown retrospective of the photographer's work. It’s a neat idea, but you just want so much more. It makes you desperate for a bigger show of this; it needs a whole, proper, institutional exhibition uniting Deakin’s photos with the paintings they inspired. This is just a drunken, filthy, uncomfortable amuse bouche for a bigger treat we’re yet to be offered.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Event website:
www.swedenborg.org.uk/events/exhibition-pariah-genius-john-deakin-the-psychobiography-of-a-photographer/
Address:
Swedenborg Hall
20-21 Bloomsbury Way
London
WC1A 2TH
Transport:
Tube: Holborn
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.