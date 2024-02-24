London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pauline Boty: ‘A Portrait’

  • Art
  • Gazelli Art House, Mayfair
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Pauline Boty Colour Her Gone, 1962. Courtesy Gazelli Art House.
Pauline Boty Colour Her Gone, 1962. Courtesy Gazelli Art House.
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

As hipsters were twisting their way through the early swinging sixties, a group of artists was busy changing art forever. Artists like Peter Blake and Derek Boshier were manipulating the mainstream, co-opting culture and helping to invent pop art in the wake of earlier pioneers the Independent Group. But there was a woman among them too, who up until relatively recently was just a footnote to the movement: Pauline Boty.

She died aged just 28 after refusing chemotherapy while pregnant, and the tragedy of her story has obscured her art. But over recent years she’s been reappraised, re-celebrated, and had her place at the forefront of British pop cemented.

The small handful of paintings here show an artist full of potential. They’re like collages, stark elements clashing against each other; Marilyn Monroe beams out at you as you walk in, a huge grin framed by blonde hair and undulating blocks of colour, a monochrome man in sunglasses stands against a wall of orange, flanked by love hearts. All these snippets are sampled and rearranged with cold detachment, but giddy joy too. This is an artist forging a pop path, and finding her feet at the same time.

Upstairs, earlier works show just how young she was. There are awkward landscapes and portraits, tentative collages. Photos show her playing up and undressing in front of her paintings. There’s loads of fun and youthful freedom here, even if there isn’t a ton of good art. 

But the main feeling you get is sadness, sadness that Boty didn't get to see her ideas through, to mature and grow as an artist. There are hints of brilliance here, but these paintings feel like precursors, Boty on her way to brilliance, just not quite there yet.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Gazelli Art House
39 Dover St
London
W1S 4NN
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Green Park
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.