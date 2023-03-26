London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘People Make Television’

  • Art
  • Raven Row, Spitalfields
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
A man watching a TV that says "TV LIES"
Photograph: BBC
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

A micro-history of Britain is unfolding at Raven Row. But this isn’t the history of kings and wars and empires. This is the history of the people, told by the people. 

The endless screens of the newly reopened Raven Row are showing videos by the BBC’s Community Programme Unit, a division of Auntie dedicated to allowing everyday folk to make films about the issues that mattered to them. It closed in 2004, but before that it racked up hundreds of films by hundreds of people, giving the good taxpaying citizens of the UK budgets, editorial freedom and a film crew to tell their stories. It’s like American cable-access TV, but in Scunthorpe. 

It’s all captured on grim, grainy, grey film; it’s brutally nostalgic, intensely transportive. It starts with the CPU’s earliest work in the 1970s. There’s a play about the struggle for employment benefits, a debate about pelican crossings, a documentary about builders from Skelmersdale helping rebuild an earthquake-ravaged Italian town. There are films by the National Unions of the deaf, the Merseyside Chinese community, the Campaign Against Racism in the Media. There are comedy shows, punk zines, musical performances. It’s staggering, incredible, a beautiful window into the communities of 1970s Britain, their struggles, passions, battles, beliefs. These are the people who cared, and you can tell.

Nothing’s changed: these battles are still being fought

Upstairs, the focus shifts to community-access cable shows: everyday people allowed to make televisual entertainment their way. These channels were in Sheffield, Milton Keynes and Swindon, regional centres trying to open up access to creativity. There’s music, drama and more politics. It’s creativity TV, the most popular of modern visual mediums, without the fear of viewer figures, of corporate oversight and pressure. It feels free, gorgeous, real. You could watch hours and hours of it. 

But the most shocking, affecting, stomach-turning aspect of all of this is that every issue being confronted here is still an issue. Structural racism, poverty, gentrification, gender identity, feminism, pollution, workers’ rights. Nothing’s changed: these battles are still being fought, and the system is showing no more signs of crumbling today than it did back then. The past isn't a foreign country, it's just like today, but with flares. 

What helps soften that blow is knowing that these people had the courage and energy to fight, and that there are still people like that now. Just because the BBC isn’t giving them all camera crews doesn’t mean they’ve stopped fighting. 

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Raven Row
56 Artillery Lane
London
E1 7LS
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Liverpool St
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!