Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Rotimi Fani - Kayode , Untitled , c. 1988 - 1989. Courtesy Autograph, London. Copyright © Rotimi Fani - Kayode
Rotimi Fani - Kayode , Untitled , c. 1988 - 1989. Courtesy Autograph, London. Copyright © Rotimi Fani - Kayode
  • Art
  • Autograph, Shoreditch
  • Recommended

Review

Rotimi Fani-Kayode: ‘The Studio – Staging Desire’

4 out of 5 stars
Eddy Frankel
Written by Eddy Frankel
Art Editor, UK
Advertising

Time Out says

The camera is meant to be a tool of truth, an instrument that captures reality. But it captures something else in Rotimi Fani-Kayode’s work: fantasy.

The Nigerian-born artist lived in Brixton until his early death in his 30s in 1989. In the privacy of his studio, he was able to use the camera to explore ideas of difference, identity and a whole lot of desire. The first images here are full of African masks and twisted, nude anguish: naked bodies contorted and writhing in a cold, bare, unhomely South London flat. They’re images that express the reality of being an outsider in western society, of his Africanness, his queerness, his everythingness rubbing up awkwardly against the strictures of 1980s English life.

The camera gave voice to his frustration, but it also allowed him to express his sexuality, his erotic fantasies. The back wall of this exhibition is a riot of leather and muscles and bulges and pearls and wrestling and total, unbridled desire. They’re beautiful images of beautiful men expressing their deepest urges.

The final wall is almost all portraits of two men – who I’m assuming are Fani-Kayode and his partner Alex Hirst – embracing, carrying, holding each other. A Black man and a white man, allowed to live free, naked, here in the studio if not out in the real world.

Fani-Kayode’s mashing together of Yoruba culture, eroticism and a deep dissatisfaction with society’s injustices is powerful. The camera allowed him to live out his fantasies of a kinder, more accepting and much sexier world. That’s a reality we can all hope for.

Details

Address
Autograph
Rivington Place
London
EC2A 3BA
Transport:
Tube: Old St/Shoreditch High St Overground
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.