Sarah Oppenheimer

Art, Sculpture Annely Juda , Mayfair Until Saturday October 21 2017 Free
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Add review
0 Love It
Save it
Sarah Oppenheimer

Sarah Oppenheimer puts you in control of the art. Her big glass and black steel sculptures look like normal parts of the design of the room, but by heaving your weight into them, you can move them and create new spaces and divisions in the space. The windows shift, the columns twist: you’re the architect. They’re heavy too, so you play a properly physical role in the art.

And that’s a nice power to have. Don’t like the art? Push it around, rearrange it. It gives you the option of not settling, of having power over the shape of everything. Taken metaphorically, the work empowers you in your own life; taken literally, it turns you into a super-indecisive builder. Fun either way, you just wish there was more of it.

By: Eddy Frankel

Venue name: Annely Juda
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 23 Dering St
London
W1S 1AW
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 11am-5pm
Transport: Tube: Bond St/Oxford Circus
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
  • Show more