Sarah Oppenheimer puts you in control of the art. Her big glass and black steel sculptures look like normal parts of the design of the room, but by heaving your weight into them, you can move them and create new spaces and divisions in the space. The windows shift, the columns twist: you’re the architect. They’re heavy too, so you play a properly physical role in the art.

And that’s a nice power to have. Don’t like the art? Push it around, rearrange it. It gives you the option of not settling, of having power over the shape of everything. Taken metaphorically, the work empowers you in your own life; taken literally, it turns you into a super-indecisive builder. Fun either way, you just wish there was more of it.