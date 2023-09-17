London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sarah Sze: ‘The Waiting Room’

  • Art
  • Peckham Rye Station, London
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Sarah Sze, Metronome, 2023. The Waiting Room, Peckham Rye Station. Commissioned by Artangel © Sarah Sze, Courtesy the Artist. Photo by Thierry Bal
Sarah Sze, Metronome, 2023. The Waiting Room, Peckham Rye Station. Commissioned by Artangel © Sarah Sze, Courtesy the Artist. Photo by Thierry Bal
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Two big things you might not be aware of: the planet’s dying, and we spend too much time looking at screens. Well, good thing American artist Sarah Sze is here to really ram all that down your throat in her new Artangel installation, where she’s taken over an abandoned Victorian waiting room above Peckham Rye station.

She’s welded steel rods together into the shape of a globe and filled it with dozens of screens. They show volcanoes, traffic, wildlife and furnaces. Behind it, wires are twisted into branches as projectors spin around them. The whole thing feels like you’re browsing infinite tabs, doom-scrolling the apocalypse, exploring a desktop exploding with a billion screenshots and a mess of folders. It’s visually impressive enough, if a little unwieldy and ugly, like a judgemental, miserable disco ball. 

The thing is, whacking images of a burning world and traffic on a big globe and soundtracking the whole thing with a ticking clock is insanely heavy handed. And like so much contemporary ecologically focused art, it serves no purpose other than lecturing you about something you’re already on board with. We’re the choir, we’re the totebagging, reusable-coffee-cup-sipping bozos who bother coming to this kind of exhibition, we don’t need to be preached at. Put this on an oil platform or something, somewhere it might have a point. 

It’s not all ecology though. This is also about living in an age of mass visual communication, screens and technological connectivity. But ‘there sure are a lot of screens around these days’ is one of the most mundane, banal observations you could possibly make in 2023. 

This is about memory and images and time and how the planet’s dying and you look at your phone too much, but this art won’t make the slightest bit of difference to any of that.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Peckham Rye Station
Peckham Rye Station
Peckham Rye Lane
London
SE15 4QL
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.