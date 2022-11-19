London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Somaya Critchlow: Afternoon's Darkness

  • Art
  • Maximillian William, Fitzrovia
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Somaya Critchlow, copyright and courtesy the artist
Somaya Critchlow, copyright and courtesy the artist
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

What if all the submissive, exploited women in art and cinema history got their revenge, what if they turned the tables, reversed the gaze and took control. Well, you don’t have to imagine, because it’s come true in young English artist Somaya Critchlow’s new show of paintings. 

Nude or semi-nude women fill every canvas, all posing seductively in darkened, secret rooms. But there’s no cutesy coquettishness here, there’s murder and violence in the air. Almost every figure stares right out at the viewer, aggressively, confrontationally luring you to enter their trap. It’s hazy, dark, full of soft focus 1970s erotica vibes, but the subjects are in control. These paintings throb with threat and menace. The maid could poison you, the nude woman could be hiding a knife. 

There are tons of art historical and cultural reference points too: Lynch’s ‘Blue Velvet’, Goya’s ‘Disasters of War’. Weird, dark allusions for weird, dark paintings.

The handful of drawings are more intimate and private, but the works on canvas are the real draw, especially the three depicting black figures. They’re great, clever, odd paintings; confident, nasty, and absolutely terrifying.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Maximillian William
47
Mortimer Street
London
W1W 8HJ
Contact:
maximillianwilliam.com
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.