London
Timeout

Soufiane Ababri

  • Art
  • Barbican Centre, Barbican
Soufiane Ababri: Their mouths were full of bumblebees but it was me who was pollinated Installation view The Curve, Barbican © Eva Herzog / Barbican Art Gallery
The Barbican’s Curve is a tricky gallery to show art in. So for their latest installation – a series of paintings by Moroccan artist Soufiane Ababri – they’ve just not really bothered using it.

The actual curve of the Curve, the long arcing outer wall, has been largely ignored except for a thick line of red paint. Ababri’s paintings are instead shown on the much easier to use flat inner walls. There’s a metal curtain at either end of the space, a loud pulsating ambient soundtrack, but otherwise the curve itself is present only in its omission. It’s a disappointing use of the space.

And it’s unfair on Ababri, whose art was never going to work in this environment. His simple, diaristic paintings document moments of precarious queer life laced with tons of sensuality, defiance and joy. Nude brown bodies dance and play, rest and embrace. They party in nightclubs, writhe in beds, their limbs tangle, their tongues lick. They aren’t brilliant paintings, but they tell a moving story of sexual expression in the face of sexual repression.

The splash of red on the curve’s wall and floor signifies the Arabic letter ‘Zayin’, the first letter of the word ‘zamel’, a homophobic slur in the Maghreb, hissed mockingly at gay men.
This is art about how just existing as a queer man can be political, how dancing can be political, how nightclubs can be political, and how art can act as a way of reclaiming all those things. 

The ideas are nice enough. But take away the architecture of the Curve – which hasn’t been used – and what are you left with? Two curtains, a handful of paintings and some distant noise. It would make an alright commercial show, but it doesn’t make for much of a Curve installation.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Barbican Centre
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price:
Free

Dates and times

