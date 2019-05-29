Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Theaster Gates: Afro Mingei review

Theaster Gates: Afro Mingei review

Art White Cube Mason's Yard , St James' Until Saturday June 22 2019
4 out of 5 stars
Theaster Gates: Afro Mingei review
© Theaster Gates. Photo by David Sampson.

Objects have history. The amulet around your neck, the painting on your wall, even the lamppost on your street. They’re all containers for the things they’ve witnessed or the symbolism you’ve put on them.

So the churning Hammond B3 organ in American artist Theaster Gates’s show isn’t just a roaring instrument; it’s a symbol of black jazz, of the musicians who played it, of the time spent listening to the music that has poured out of it.

The whole show forces you to deal with the history of the objects on display. There are Japanese vases and African masks held in wooden structures, stuttering neons of Xs and afros on the wall. Gates is combining Japanese and Afro-American culture into this odd hybrid form. At first it doesn’t make a lot of sense – why combine, appropriate and adapt? – but eventually you realise that Gates is whacking these things together to not just create something new, but to gain a sense of ownership and power over the objects and their histories. Yes, each object holds its own past, but Gates is trying to stop that from being its only definition. He’s trying to give the objects a future.

The exhibition feels like a struggle, like hard, back-breaking emotional work, but maybe that sad, mournful F-minor chord haunting the space will resolve into a major one, given enough time.

@eddyfrankel

Venue name: White Cube Mason's Yard
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 020 7930 5373
Address: 25-26 Mason's Yard
SW1Y 6BU
Opening hours: Tue-Sat 10am-6pm
Transport: Tube: Green Park
Static map showing venue location
    • White Cube Mason's Yard
    • White Cube Mason's Yard
    • White Cube Mason's Yard
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...