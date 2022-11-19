London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tom Worsfold: Additives

  • Art
  • Castor, Fitzrovia
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Tom Worsfold at Castor Gallery
Tom Worsfold at Castor Gallery
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Tom Worsfold is playing 3D chess, and none of the rest of us have even moved past checkers. His new show of brain-meltingly complex paintings is so full of weird clashes and alien geometry that the English painter must see things we just can’t. 

It starts simply enough. A wall of black and white drawings finds men’s heads turning into meteors or soap dispensers, their foreheads growing horns. It’s surreal body horror in stark monochrome.

But then the paintings show up and the world collapses in on itself. There are hands and arms, bull’s heads and beating hearts; recognisable things. But solid lines give way to smudged ink, sharp colours to soft haze. There are penises and flowers, big gaping chasms and thick planes of colour, mushrooms and hair and bugs and teeth.

The whole thing has a 1970s sci fi animation vibe, like ‘Planete Sauvage’ but with copious amounts of extra violence and hallucinogenic energy. It’s erotic, aggressive, and it takes ages to unfold, for your eyes to make sense of what’s in front of you, but when it happens it’s like emerging from the gloom into total psychedelic clarity.

It’s impossible to imagine how he sees things this way, but you’re damn grateful he does.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Castor
Kirkman House
12-14 Whitfield Street
London
W1T 2RF
Contact:
www.castor.gallery
Transport:
Goodge Street
Price:
Free

Dates and times

11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
11:00Castor Free
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.