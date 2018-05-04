Tyra Tingleff: Will Always be the Opposite review

If there’s one thing that could have improved late-period Monet, it’s if he’d hit a bong every once in a while. And that’s kind of how American artist Tyra Tingleff’s work feels. Her big, long abstract paintings have a serious washed-out ‘Water Lilies’-vibe; they seem to hum with a psychedelic air all their own.

From a distance, taken as a whole, the three paintings here are shimmering multi-coloured dream visions. But up close, whole universes unfold. There are endless sorts of marks, thousands of perspectives.

It’s a constant battle between micro and macro: big thick gestures, tiny mini daubs, smooth waves of paint, minuscule dribbles of colour. Some parts are razor sharp, others completely out of focus. Big/little, clear/hazy, precise/untidy.

These are gorgeous, light abstracts, half-way between impressionism and a wall hanging you’d buy from a head shop in Camden Market. If that doesn’t sound totally appealing to you then I don’t know what will.