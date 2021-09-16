Whether you’ve got a day, an afternoon or just a spare hour, we’ve got a London sightseeing tour for you

Avoid the headache of searching through the avalanche of London sightseeing tours with our handy guide to some of the best. We've gathered together a select few that will show you London’s landmarks reveal the city's hidden gems, all you have to do is pick one. Fancy poking around the Houses of Parliament? There’s a tour that’ll get you inside the iconic political barracks. Or prefer to rock on down to Abbey Road Studios? Because there’s a tour for that, too. Here we’ve rounded up the best-of-the-bunch sightseeing tours that London has to offer. Whether you want to be on land or boat, day or night, in the real or the fantasy worlds, there's a sightseeing tour in the capital with your name on it.

RECOMMENDED: Save money on the best London attractions with a London Pass

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.