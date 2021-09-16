London
Original London Sightseeing Bus Tour

London sightseeing tours

Whether you’ve got a day, an afternoon or just a spare hour, we’ve got a London sightseeing tour for you

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Avoid the headache of searching through the avalanche of London sightseeing tours with our handy guide to some of the best. We've gathered together a select few that will show you London’s landmarks reveal the city's hidden gems, all you have to do is pick one. Fancy poking around the Houses of Parliament? There’s a tour that’ll get you inside the iconic political barracks. Or prefer to rock on down to Abbey Road Studios? Because there’s a tour for that, too. Here we’ve rounded up the best-of-the-bunch sightseeing tours that London has to offer. Whether you want to be on land or boat, day or night, in the real or the fantasy worlds, there's a sightseeing tour in the capital with your name on it. 

RECOMMENDED: Save money on the best London attractions with a London Pass

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Sightseeing tours in London

Inside the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey Tour

Inside the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey Tour

A four-hour tour that'll leave you feeling like a boffin in Britain’s royal and political history. Step inside the famous gothic abbey, which has been the setting for English coronations since William the Conqueror’s crowning in 1066, along with other royal occasions, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Then gain insight into the British political system with a guided tour of the House of Lords and House of Commons. There's plenty of history here, but you might also spot some familiar faces while you're strutting about the corridors. "Alright PM mate?" You could feasibly say. 

London Royal Parks Bike Tour
Garry Knight

London Royal Parks Bike Tour

The best London landmarks, glorious green spaces and right royal palaces await you on this bike tour. The half-day tour is a fun, educational and active way to see the capital, including riding around the Royal Parks of Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, Green Park, and St James’s Park. Also, if getting on your bike sounds like a daunting prospect in the big smoke, relax. London's made great ground when it comes to bike lanes in the last couple years. On yer bike! 

Jack the Ripper and Sherlock Holmes Tour of Haunted London

Jack the Ripper and Sherlock Holmes Tour of Haunted London

Experience the spooky streets of London past on this 2.5-hour tour. Ride a vintage double-decker bus, stop for two walking tours along the way and listen to stories at every eerie halt from an expert guide. Explore the atmospheric hunting grounds of the Ripper, see the former execution site at Smithfield Market and learn about Sweeney Todd and the Cock Lane ghost. There's also the alleyways where the tragic events happened, and many more of the checkpoints from this history. You'll wind up in Trafalgar Square at the end of the tour too, so you can moralise about the whole experience over a pie and a pint. 

The Original London Sightseeing Tour

The Original London Sightseeing Tour

Get to know top London attractions at your leisure on this flexible sightseeing tour of the city. With three family-friendly routes and three transport link services available, this hop-on hop-off bus offers a perfect day of sightseeing. Admire Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and more from the comfort of a spacious open-top double-decker bus. This is the OG way to tour London, whether you live here or not, the hop on hop off system, the cruise on the Thames, that top deck. Arguably, you haven't seen the city unless you've done this trip. 

London Rock Music Tour

London Rock Music Tour

Discover London’s rock music history on either the morning or afternoon tour – or both for a comprehensive look at London’s rockin’ past. These small-group tours (max 16 people) cover everything from rock ’n’ roll landmarks in bohemian Soho to the north London neighborhoods of Camden Town, Hampstead Heath and Islington, plus, of course, Abbey Road. From the punk era to the height of the Beatles, it's all here, even Apple HQ gets a look-in. There's personalised guides available too. Solid as a rock, indeed. 

Harry Potter Black Taxi Tour of London
Hans Jürgen

Harry Potter Black Taxi Tour of London

From Diagon Alley to The Leaky Cauldron, take a private tour of Harry Potter sites by black cab. Nobody knows the streets of London like a cab driver, and each taxi can hold up to five wizards and/or muggles. There's the invisibility cloak you've always wanted. Zipping through the streets like a really skinny bus (if you know, you know). Put yourself in the shoes of Harry Potter and co as you discover the sights of the city. Magical. You'd be a muggle not to go. 

London Night Sightseeing Tour

London Night Sightseeing Tour

Discover London after dark on a 1.5-hour night tour of the city. Traveling by double-decker bus, see top attractions lit up, including Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and the London Eye. Learn fascinating facts about these legendary landmarks from your expert guide and hear insider tips about exciting places to visit in the capital at night. Sure, you might have seen these by day, but London's night time charm is something else. Bring a coat, mind, it'll make the windy Waterloo Bridge views all the more sweet. 

Handel and Hendrix tour

Handel and Hendrix tour

Hidden on a single street in London are the homes of two of history’s most significant musical artists. Travel back in time with our expert guides to the worlds of Baroque composer Handel and his iconic 1960s neighbour Jimi Hendrix. Of course, they weren't both there at the same time – that'd be quite the jam though. Whether you fancy psychadelic guitar or vivid violin, you can get the inside story of what exactly went on between the walls of Handel House, and the flat where Hendrix lived. Or both, because why not? It's all fascinating. Music to your ears. 

London Eye river cruise

London Eye river cruise

Take a ride down the Thames on this London Eye river cruise and see London from a different perspective. Highlights of the 40-minute circular cruise include Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, St Paul's Cathedral, Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, HMS Belfast, Shakespeare's Globe, Tate Modern and the Millennium Bridge. Optional entry to the London Eye is also available. You'll have live commentary to make sure the eyes and ears are both kept in check, and that you can soak up as much knowledge as possible on this tour which cruises past some of the most iconic parts of London. 

