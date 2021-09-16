A four-hour tour that'll leave you feeling like a boffin in Britain’s royal and political history. Step inside the famous gothic abbey, which has been the setting for English coronations since William the Conqueror’s crowning in 1066, along with other royal occasions, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Then gain insight into the British political system with a guided tour of the House of Lords and House of Commons. There's plenty of history here, but you might also spot some familiar faces while you're strutting about the corridors. "Alright PM mate?" You could feasibly say.
Avoid the headache of searching through the avalanche of London sightseeing tours with our handy guide to some of the best. We've gathered together a select few that will show you London’s landmarks reveal the city's hidden gems, all you have to do is pick one. Fancy poking around the Houses of Parliament? There’s a tour that’ll get you inside the iconic political barracks. Or prefer to rock on down to Abbey Road Studios? Because there’s a tour for that, too. Here we’ve rounded up the best-of-the-bunch sightseeing tours that London has to offer. Whether you want to be on land or boat, day or night, in the real or the fantasy worlds, there's a sightseeing tour in the capital with your name on it.
RECOMMENDED: Save money on the best London attractions with a London Pass
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.