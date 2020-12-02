Itching to go out? Here’s why you should consider Q Shoreditch

With London’s brilliant bar scene taking a beating this year, it’s heartwarming to see some of our favourites spots open back up after another lockdown. Taking over from Shoreditch’s popular McQueen, Q Shoreditch barely had time to introduce itself to Londoners before having to close its doors. Fortunately, it’s back in action as of December 2 – and there’s a few reasons you might want to head over there.

If you didn’t manage to check it out when it first opened, Q Shoreditch is American pool and gaming lounge that’s located just a few minutes from Old Street Underground. It’s the brainchild of the same team that did McQueen and is kitted out with a multitude of top-quality pool tables, plus in-house pool experts and trick-shot pros to show you how it’s done. And, even better, you can grab a table from just £20 per hour for two to six players.

And if you get bored with shooting pool? You can always hit the gaming tables. Q Shoreditch offers roulette, blackjack and poker, with top-of-line Vegas-style counters and professional croupiers keeping things nice and, well, professional. Just make sure you gamble responsibly, eh? We wouldn’t want you to get in trouble. There’s loads more we could tell you about this shiny new venue, but why bother when they’ve made a slick reopening video that does the job for us? Check it out right... here:

Looks like boat-loads of fun, right? You betcha. But, while you’re probably chomping at the bit to get back out there, please remember that we’re in tier two, so groups are limited to six people. You’ll need to make sure you’re attending with people from your household or support bubble, and that you arrive together. Enjoy!

Ready to go? You can book your table online here.