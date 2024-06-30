Subscribe
Wimbledon tennis screening in Brown Hart Gardens, Mayfair
Photograph: Belinda Lawley / Grosvenor

Wimbledon tennis screenings in London

Catch all the Wimbledon tennis live action on one of London’s big screens this summer

Photograph: Belinda Lawley / Grosvenor

Rosie Hewitson
Written by Rosie Hewitson, Rhian Daly, Alex Sims & Liv Kelly
Has all the hype around ‘Challengers’ got you gagging for even more racket-based entertainment this summer? Great news, because the Wimbledon Tennis Championships – aka the oldest, and arguably the very best, tennis tournament in the world – is back in SW19.

Missed out on tickets in the ballot this year? Can’t face camping out on the street for a chance to nab day tickets? Not to worry! You don’t have to make the pilgrimage to Murray Mound (fine, Henman Hill) to feel like you’re part of the action.

London is a city that gives back, and as usual it’ll be peppered with big screens showing all the Centre Court action in so much blown-up high-res glory that you might as well be court-side. 

This year the tournament (which started in 1877!) runs from Monday 1st July 2024 to Sunday 14th July 2024 and you’ll catch screens across the capital showing televised matches for the duration of the contest, so there are plenty of opportunities to spend an afternoon or evening in a sweet viewing spot. 

There will be more big screens announced nearer the time, many of which will also have extras such as special edition cocktails, food offers and even pop-up tennis coaching. So grab yourself some M&S gins in tins – and a nice big punnet of strawberries while you’re at it – and pull up a pew at a summery screening near you. 

RECOMMENDED: Our full guide to Wimbledon 2024.

Where to watch Wimbledon in London

1. Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf
Canary Wharf
Wikimedia Commons/Diliff

One of the earliest-opening and longest-running of London’s outdoor screen pop-ups, Canary Wharf’s Summer Screens in Canada Square Park and Cabot Square will be showing all the sporting action you could possibly wish for throughout the summer, from cricket to F1, Ascot to the Olympics and, of course, tennis from Wimbledon. The area’s many restaurants and bars are on hand to keep you fed and watered.

2. Covent Garden Market

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • Covent Garden
Covent Garden Market
Covent Garden Market

Is there anything that says Quintessential British Summer more than watching Wimbledon with a Pimms cocktail in hand? We’re not sure there is. There’ll be lashings of the fruity liqueur on hand at Covent Garden’s tennis screenings this summer. Head down to the iconic Covent Garden Piazza to grab yourself a glass at The Crêpe Stop before battling it out with tourists and off-duty living statues for a striped deckchair in front of its massive outdoor screen.

3. The Piazza

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Wimbledon
The Piazza
The Piazza

Where better to watch Wimbledon than, well, Wimbledon? If you don’t feel like tramping around Murray Mound looking for a spare square inch of grass on which to park yourself, head to Wimbledon Piazza instead. This is a ‘no cost, no queue’ shindig, so just pull up a deckchair and catch some rays while you watch tennis titans battle it out about 1.3 miles away on Centre Court. 

4. Portman Square Garden

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Marylebone
Portman Square Garden
Portman Square Garden
Photograph: Four Communications

Portman Square Garden’s Summer in the Square returns for its tenth year this summer, with another programme of outdoorsy summer fun including wellbeing workshops and activities courtesy of pop-up venue The Wellness Den, as well as a fully stocked bar and specially-picked street food stalls. And it wouldn’t be summer without Wimbledon. It’ll be showing all the major matches in the final week of the tournament. Expect comfy deckchairs and food from popular local restaurants on rotation in the guest kitchen.  

5. Merchant Square

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Paddington

Take a pew in a deck chair or pack a picnic and lounge on the grass alongside Paddington Basin for Merchant Square’s Wimbledon screenings. The event is free to attend throughout the tournament, but on a first-come first-served basis, so plan accordingly to avoid disappointment. Ramp up the Wimbledon vibes by tucking into strawberries and cream (or with ice cream) from nearby vendors, or take part in beach tennis from coaching club Game Set Beach on some days.

6. Eccleston Yards, Belgravia

Eccleston Yards, Belgravia
Eccleston Yards, Belgravia
Photograph: Ecclestone Yards Screen

This is a perfectly posh little spot to enjoy the tennis, and much more sport, this summer. The Eccleston Yards courtyard will feature a pop-up bar, plus access to all of Belgravia’s cutesy, gram-worthy eateries. There are 100 seats available, including bean bags, deck chairs and picnic benches, and the suntrap of a site will also be showing England Test Match cricket as well as the Olympic Games throughout the summer months. 

7. Screen on the Canal, Kings Cross

Screen on the Canal, Kings Cross
Screen on the Canal, Kings Cross
Photograph: Kings Cross Screen on the Canal

As outdoor cinemas go, this scores pretty well for aesthetics. From July 1 to August 18, Screen on the Canal will be streaming a tonne of films, from family favourites to cult classics, but crucially, it’s all kicking off with Wimbledon. What better place to enjoy the tournament than from the sunny riverside? 

8. Ham Yard Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Soho
Ham Yard Hotel
Ham Yard Hotel
Ham Yard

Roll down to the outdoor terrace of Soho's hidden Ham Yard Hotel for what they're calling Centre Court-Yard. Clumsy puns aside, this is a decent spot to soak up all the action, with a big screen, commentary via wireless headphones, strawberries and cream on tap and a tennis-themed afternoon tea for the real Wimbo-heads. 

Check prices
9. BST Hyde Park

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Hyde Park
BST Hyde Park
BST Hyde Park
Andrew Brackenbury / Time Out

When some of music’s biggest artists aren’t taking over Hyde Park for BST, the festival opens its gates for free for Open House – an extravaganza that boasts a range of entertainment. On select days, that will include screenings of Wimbledon 2024, so check the listings if there’s a particular match you’d like to watch outside of your home.

Book online

10. Bishops Square

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Spitalfields
Bishops Square
Bishops Square
Photo: Sister London

Take in every backhand and ace on a 188-inch screen in Spitalfields’ Bishops Square, which will be populated by deck chairs to keep you comfy, even if the action gets a little nail-biting. The surrounding food and drink outlets will be running special promotions to keep your hunger and thirst at bay, while there’ll also be bocce lanes and dartboards at Alfi if watching the pros makes you want to get involved in something at least a little physical.

11. The Piazza, The Broadway

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Wimbledon

If you can’t make it to the tennis courts themselves but still want to head to SW19, try Wimbledon’s The Piazza. There’ll be a big screen broadcasting matches throughout the tournament, meaning you can stay up to date from just a tennis ball’s throw away from the action.

12. Borough Yards

  • Things to do
  • Borough
Borough Yards
Borough Yards
Photo: Borough Yards

Borough Yards’ outdoor screen at Soap Yard can fit 100 people, so expect the atmosphere to be high at its Wimbledon screenings. The good news? The screen is under a railway viaduct so, should the great British weather strike, you'll be able to stay relatively dry. Get down early to nab a seat and, once you’re done, take a stroll around the shops and restaurants to round off a lovely day out.

13. Lyric Square

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Hammersmith

Head to Hammersmith to take advantage of rows of deck chairs and a massive screen, as part of the area’s Summer Festival. Matches will be shown every day of the tournament and won’t cost you a penny to attend.

Want more Wimbledon action?

Wimbledon Tennis Championships

  • Things to do
Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Wimbledon Tennis Championships
© AELTC

Whether you’re a legitimate tennis fan or just in it for the Pimm’s and oh-so-toned players, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships are once again upon us and it’s time to get excited...

