Has all the hype around ‘Challengers’ got you gagging for even more racket-based entertainment this summer? Great news, because the Wimbledon Tennis Championships – aka the oldest, and arguably the very best, tennis tournament in the world – is back in SW19.

Missed out on tickets in the ballot this year? Can’t face camping out on the street for a chance to nab day tickets? Not to worry! You don’t have to make the pilgrimage to Murray Mound (fine, Henman Hill) to feel like you’re part of the action.

London is a city that gives back, and as usual it’ll be peppered with big screens showing all the Centre Court action in so much blown-up high-res glory that you might as well be court-side.

This year the tournament (which started in 1877!) runs from Monday 1st July 2024 to Sunday 14th July 2024 and you’ll catch screens across the capital showing televised matches for the duration of the contest, so there are plenty of opportunities to spend an afternoon or evening in a sweet viewing spot.

There will be more big screens announced nearer the time, many of which will also have extras such as special edition cocktails, food offers and even pop-up tennis coaching. So grab yourself some M&S gins in tins – and a nice big punnet of strawberries while you’re at it – and pull up a pew at a summery screening near you.

RECOMMENDED: Our full guide to Wimbledon 2024.