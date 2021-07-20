London’s best Margaritas

¿Dónde está la fiesta? Right here in London, of course, where you can order a cracking Margarita any time of day. The origin of the classic Mexican cocktail (tequila, triple sec, lime) is always up for debate – many lay claim to the drink’s invention. But one thing is for sure: it’s damn delicious, with a kick that drinkers can’t get enough of.

In London, you’ll find the Margarita – whether classic, tommy’s, frozen or otherwise – in tequila-loving bars and cocktail joints that know a thing or two about shaking the classics. It’s a top tipple to choose when it’s party time, so work your way through this list of the best margaritas in the capital – on Margarita Day or otherwise.

Also: London’s best tequila bars.