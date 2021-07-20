Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London’s best Margaritas
London’s best Margaritas

Looking for your tequila fix in London? Keep it classic with Mexico’s best-loved cocktail, the Margarita

By Laura Richards and Chris Waywell
¿Dónde está la fiesta? Right here in London, of course, where you can order a cracking Margarita any time of day. The origin of the classic Mexican cocktail (tequila, triple sec, lime) is always up for debate – many lay claim to the drink’s invention. But one thing is for sure: it’s damn delicious, with a kick that drinkers can’t get enough of. 

In London, you’ll find the Margarita – whether classic, tommy’s, frozen or otherwise – in tequila-loving bars and cocktail joints that know a thing or two about shaking the classics. It’s a top tipple to choose when it’s party time, so work your way through this list of the best margaritas in the capital – on Margarita Day or otherwise.

Also: London’s best tequila bars.

Say ‘hola’ to the best Margaritas in London

hacha mirror margarita
hacha mirror margarita
Photograph: Hacha Bar

1. Hacha

Bars and pubs Mezcalerias Dalston

Never mind best Margarita in London; we once named the Mirror Margarita at Hacha as the best cocktail in London. It’s a see-through version of the drink (ooh!), but with just the same kick in the nads.

del 74
del 74

2. Del74 Dalston

Restaurants Mexican Dalston

Del 74 is a party-ready bar where tequila flows freely. Classic margaritas cost just a fiver during happy hour, or opt for cucumber or watermelon flavours at any time of day.

el pastor, frozen margarita
el pastor, frozen margarita

3. El Pastor

Restaurants Mexican Borough

This upmarket taqueria found under a London Bridge railway arch is well into its Margs. Our tip? Grab an ace frozen version, made all the sweeter with orange blossom honey.

FAM bar
FAM bar

4. Fam

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Marylebone

The team behind Fam are tequila experts, and from one sip of the house Margarita, you can tell. It blends highland and lowland tequilas with citrus and Devon-flower honey for a cute British twist. Perfecto.

pink chihuahua
pink chihuahua

5. The Pink Chihuahua

Bars and pubs Mezcalerias Soho

Seek out this tequila den among the bright lights of Soho for a wild night out. There are six takes on the Mexican cocktail to pick from – but you can’t beat it on the rocks with a salty rim.

santo remedio
santo remedio
Laura Richards

6. Santo Remedio

Restaurants Mexican London Bridge

There are lots of exotic concoctions on the menu at Santo Remedio, but you won’t be disappointed with a beautifully balanced Margarita de la Casa. Forget a salt rim; they use tajín, a chilli-spiked Mexican spice mix. Arriba!

Venue says Our doors may be closed, but you can still bring a little of the Santo Remedio spirit home. Delivery available nationwide.

blondies
blondies

7. Blondies

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Clapton

They love a party at this rockin’ Clapton bar, and one thing that helps get it started is the Grapefruit Margarita. It’s a twist on a classic that really works: a pink drink that’s muscular and stonkingly sour.

8. London Cocktail Club

Bars and pubs Cocktail bars Fitzrovia

At LCC’s Oxford Circus branch, a Tommy’s Margarita is the specialty – that’s when they swap out the triple sec for agave syrup, making it even more Mexican in the process. Or try a Patrón Mango Margarita, a fruity number on the menu specifically for Margarita Day. Salud, amigos!  

