The best tequila bars in London
Celebrate National Tequila Day (July 24 2021) at one of these top London bars specialising in the intriguing Mexican spirit
Tequila. It’s true: it does make you happy. And not just for National Tequila Day (July 24 2021). If you can’t get enough of the naughty Mexican spirit (distilled from the native blue agave plant), these London bars are the place to go. They’ve got drinking tequila down to a fine art. And we’re talking so much more than the salt-shot-lime of ill-advised party bars. These scorching-hot watering holes serve a whole fleet of tequilas – from blancos to aged añejos – or mix a poky cocktail from the stuff. So whether your tipple is a Margarita, a Paloma or a good old Slammer, add these tequila bars in London to your hit list. Then let the good times roll, like a Mexican wave.
Tequila bars in London
The Pink Chihuahua
Descend to the basement at El Camion. It’s one of those places a little off the radar, and we love it all the more for that. Day of the Dead masks embellish the walls and creaky old cupboards display hundreds of bottles of tequila. Choose from Margaritas, Batidas and classic tequila cocktails or stick with shots served with house-made Sangrita. Best of all? This dirty little dog is open until 3am for members.
Hacha
Dalston’s original agaveria specialises in mezcal, sotol, raicilla and, you guessed it, tequila. Try a flight of three top tequilas for £18, or grab a dazzling Mirror Margarita. It’s a totally see-through version of the classic cocktail that’s sure to remind you why tequila is truly the most spiritual of all the spirits.
Café Pacifico
Surprisingly, Covent Garden gives good tequila. Check it out at the bar in Café Pacifico, where they have a dedicated list of tequila cocktails, including a Paloma twist and a Tequila Bloody Maria. The venue was founded by Tomas Estes, the man behind Tequila Ocho, so try it in all shades and vintages here.
Del74 Dalston
This laidback joint is packed to the rafters at weekends with hip young things looking for a vertical feed. They’ll need to knock back the tacos at Del74, as the tequila policy is liberal. Margaritas fly from the bar with reckless abandon. Make friends with the bar staff and you may end up doing shots all night long. Pray for a free pass in the morning, amigo. It was fun though, wasn’t it?
La Bodega Negra
A 30-strong list of blancos, reposados and añejos won’t be the only thing to raise your pulse at La Bodega Negra, a Mexican joint in Soho with a façade made to look like a sex shop. Order it by the shot, carafe or bottle and let the good times roll. Cocktails are another reason for a fiesta, with six variations on the Margarita as well as new concoctions. For something out of the ordinary, the Pepino combines tequila with cucumber.
Ridley Road Market Bar
This little shack of a bar in Dalston has more than a holiday feel about it and is justly famous for its Ginger Mojito (just £5 a pop!). But next time you stop by for a wild one in east London, try tequila and watermelon or tequila and grapefruit instead. Both refreshing, simple and served long with heaps of ice. Nab a seat outside and pretend this disco’s in Jalisco.
Tonteria
What’s better than a row of tequila shots racked up at the bar? A row of tequila shots on a freakin mini-train, that’s what. If you head to this Mexican hangout in Chelsea, you better round up your pals for the Tonteria Express, which brings six or more shots to your table, starting at £9 a go – and it’s always on time. Stick with the cosy vibes on a menu of sharing drinks, or work your way through the Margarita menu.
Mezcaleria El Colmillo
This new joint takes over the old Hix basement bar space below El Pastor Soho as a tribute to the nightclub the founders ran in Mexico City for a decade. It’s not just the raw tequila that’s eyewatering here: a 250ml carafe of the Tapatio Excelencia Extra Añejo is £187. To be fair, though, there are plenty of reasonably priced options as well as a good selection of mezcals on the gorgeous bright orange menu.
Kol Mezcaleria
This seasonal Mexican restaurant and first permanent venture from ‘nomadic chef’ Santiago Lastr boasts a great bar helmed by Maxim Schulte, who fixes up a unique range of cocktails using agave spirits and wild British ingredients, such as sloes.
