32 percent of Londoners eat a TV dinner every day

By Kitty Drake Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 2:18pm

Apparently we need to get out more. A new survey has found that 32 percent of Londoners eat a TV dinner with their kids every day. Nationally, we’re also unadventurous, with just under a quarter of Brits reportedly never having tried foreign cuisines such as Syrian, Polish, Eritrean or Taiwanese. Strangely, 18-24-year-olds are the most couch-bound: Generation Z cooks from scratch less than any other age group surveyed. Perhaps we’ve been put off by avocado hand?

Fancy breaking the pattern? Check out our roundup of the Top 100 restaurants in London.

 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

