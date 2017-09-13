32 percent of Londoners eat a TV dinner every day

Apparently we need to get out more. A new survey has found that 32 percent of Londoners eat a TV dinner with their kids every day. Nationally, we’re also unadventurous, with just under a quarter of Brits reportedly never having tried foreign cuisines such as Syrian, Polish, Eritrean or Taiwanese. Strangely, 18-24-year-olds are the most couch-bound: Generation Z cooks from scratch less than any other age group surveyed. Perhaps we’ve been put off by avocado hand?

