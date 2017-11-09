4 ace reasons to live in Surbiton

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Ben Tebbs explains what's so great about living in Surbiton

How long have you lived in your neighbourhood?

‘I moved here seven years ago. There’s a cool community feel – everyone knows each other. I love walking along the river Thames and checking out the architecture.’

What makes the area unique?

‘There’s a local skateboarding granny!’

Where do you go for brunch?

‘Gordon Bennett’s for a breakfast of champions and their amazing hot bloody marys.’

What’s your favourite local pub?

‘The Black Lion – it’s the only pub left that shows sport, the landlord is great fun and they do a proper roast.’

