4 excellent reasons to live in Finchley Central

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Time Out reader Mandy Dassa shares what she loves about living in Finchley Central.

What brought you to Finchley Central?

‘After many years living in Islington, Holloway and Finsbury Park, I migrated to leafy Finchley. It’s on the Northern line and I can get a bus to Victoria via Oxford Street 24 hours a day, which is a massive plus. It’s a super-chilled-out suburb that’s really fun! I like to call it “Funchley”.’

Where’s popular with locals?

‘The Mahavir Sweet Mart sells sweet Indian delights and you can also pick up freshly made samosas, bhajis and puris as well as a takeaway thali for around a fiver. There’s always a queue out the door.’

Any unusual shops?

‘My favourite is Leisure Games, a specialist board games shop. It sells all sorts and also runs role-play and Dungeons & Dragons nights for serious gamers. People travel out of their way to go to events there.’

Any nice green spaces?

‘There’s Victoria Park... No, not the one that hosts Lovebox! Finchley’s Victoria Park is just great. It has tennis courts, a café, lots of green space and even a bowls club attached. I live opposite it. I am such a lucky duck.’

