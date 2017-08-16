48% of Londoners have terrible lunches

Stat fans, behold! A new survey has revealed that 48 percent of Londoners eat two rubbish lunches a week (not us though, we’re arbiters of good taste). More harrowing still, these crap-lunch victims are then spending an average of £4.34 on snacks or a second lunch to make up for it.

The data has been collated by MealPal – a kind of lunch-membership app that gets users cheap meals from a various restaurants across town (albeit for a monthly membership fee). Good ones, too: Island Poké, Patty & Bun, Farmer J and Hummus Bros are all in there.

Scouring the eating habits of 1,200 harried London residents, they’ve also come up with a top ten of ‘London’s most popular lunchtime dishes in popularity order’, broken down by day.

Did you know that salad is the third most popular lunch on a Monday, but the tenth most popular on a Friday? Do you care that most people buy sandwiches every single damn day? Don’t get us started on the erratic ranking of fish and chips.

It’s a truly unnecessary – but weirdly interesting – insight into the banality of your average Londoner’s stomach. Bravo to that.

Don’t eat bad lunch. Check out our list of London’s best cheap eats instead!