48% of Londoners have terrible lunches

Wednesday August 16 2017, 5:10pm

Stat fans, behold! A new survey has revealed that 48 percent of Londoners eat two rubbish lunches a week (not us though, we’re arbiters of good taste). More harrowing still, these crap-lunch victims are then spending an average of £4.34 on snacks or a second lunch to make up for it.

The data has been collated by MealPal – a kind of lunch-membership app that gets users cheap meals from a various restaurants across town (albeit for a monthly membership fee). Good ones, too: Island Poké, Patty & Bun, Farmer J and Hummus Bros are all in there. 

 

Scouring the eating habits of 1,200 harried London residents, they’ve also come up with a top ten of ‘London’s most popular lunchtime dishes in popularity order’, broken down by day.

Did you know that salad is the third most popular lunch on a Monday, but the tenth most popular on a Friday? Do you care that most people buy sandwiches every single damn day? Don’t get us started on the erratic ranking of fish and chips.

It’s a truly unnecessary – but weirdly interesting – insight into the banality of your average Londoner’s stomach. Bravo to that.

Don’t eat bad lunch. Check out our list of London’s best cheap eats instead!

Tom Howells
By 123 Posts

Tom Howells is a freelance food editor at Time Out. As a child, he once got locked in Carisbrooke Castle (and he's still not over it). You can follow him at @gwynforhowells.

For any feedback or for more information email

