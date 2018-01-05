The 100 best cheap eats in London
The best restaurants and cafés in the capital for great food and good value
London might well be the world’s greatest food city (that’s right, we’ve gone there) but with spiraling living costs putting the brakes on the concept of ‘spare’ cash, it’s not like any of us can eat out as much as we’d like to. Don’t worry: our list of London’s 100 best cheap eats will help remedy that.
Everything here has been budgeted at £10 a head or less, and variety is the name of the game – so expect anything from basement roti kitchens to grand Parisian-style cafés, steamy Cantonese bun houses and hip taco joints (plus a few burger and pizza spots thrown in for good meaure), all serving brilliant food at super-low prices.
Gather your pennies and hit the streets – filling up in London's best restaurants needn’t empty the wallet.
The best cheap eats in central London
Baiwei
What’s the vibe? A clattery, double-level restaurant off Chinatown’s main drag, with a Fuchsia Dunlop-devised menu and a natty line in Revolution paintings.
When to go When noodles, soup and dim sum are leaving you cold – this is positively outré stuff in comparison to the area’s usual fare.
What to eat Banging tofu, like you’ve never seen: shredded, twisted, frozen, pressed and so on. Otherwise, try the spicy pig’s ear salad or chilli-swamped catfish.
How much? Appetisers are around a fiver and tofu dishes are under a tenner, but nothing breaks the bank. This is food for sharing, so get a couple of plates and do just that.
Bao
What’s the vibe? Camera-wielding gastro geeks line Lexington Street for their chance to hashtag London’s best buns.
When to go There’s always a queue outside this place (though you can book at the Fitzrovia branch), but your best bet is a late dinner – last orders 10pm.
What to eat Bao’s signature buns, stuffed with tender pork belly, peanut powder and pickled lettuce; also check out the epic versions with fried chicken and Horlicks ice cream.
How much? These babies all cost £5 or less (the classic’s just £4.50). Order lots. And some sides.
Baozi Inn
What’s the vibe? Sichuan noodles, buns and dumplings kick like a kung-fu fighter at this Communist Revolution kitsch-clad spot on Chinatown’s fringes.
When to go When your taste buds need defibrillating.
What to eat The house baozi buns, Chengdu dan dan noodles, and a spicy cucumber salad.
How much? The flavours might sock you in the face, but the bill won’t: snacks from £1.30, rice and noodle bowls from £4.50.
Berber & Q Shawarma Bar
What’s the vibe? Pocket-sized offshoot of Haggerston’s feted Middle Eastern grill Berber & Q on the epicurean drag that is Exmouth Market.
When to go The morning after the night before, when you need to dispel the memory of that kebab-shop meat.
What to eat On this budget, it’s the filled pitas for you: lamb kofte, lamb shawarma, chicken thighs or cauliflower, piled with pickles, herbs and tahini.
How much? All £9 or less. Chuck in some harissa, garlic yoghurt or Yemenite Dynamite hot sauce and you’re still on a financial winner.
Bibimbap
What’s the vibe? Bright colours, Ikea-style furniture and walls plastered with Polaroid snaps of happy diners.
When to go Only the seriously hungry hordes of Soho need apply.
What to eat Rib-sticking renditions of the Korean staple, bibimbap: a layered dish of rice, spiced vegetables and meat topped with a fried egg.
How much? From £7 per serving – very filling.
Brasserie Zédel
What’s the vibe? Messrs Corbin and King (of The Wolseley and The Delaunay) deliver big-ticket West-End dining for bus-ticket prices at this buzzing Parisian brasserie.
When to go All day, mes amis – there’s no time limit on the set menu.
What to eat Bistro classics: carrots rapées followed by steak haché with frites.
How much? £9.95 for two courses: arguably London’s biggest bargain. You could slip in a quick visit to the fromage trolley afterwards and still have change from £15.
Bun House
What’s the vibe? A Soho homage to handmade Cantonese steamed buns with a takeaway counter, a few tables and a speakeasy-style tearoom downstairs.
When to go Are you desperately seeking umami savoury or saccharine sweet? Any time will do nicely.
What to eat The pig’s blood and chocolate combo is the stuff of X-rated pudding pilgrimages. Add some ‘fries’ (deep-fried duck tongues) too.
How much? Buns are all £2.50; add-ons and small dishes max out at £4.80.
Café Sou
What’s the vibe? Soho House Group’s très jolie take on a grand railway café in the Parisian mould. The least formal of the Ned’s foodie offerings.
When to go If you’re in a hurry and don’t mind sitting on bum-numbing high stools.
What to eat Quick and simple does it. That means sourdough baguettes, quiches, salads, omelettes and the like – plus coffee and cake if you have time.
How much? City bargains: quiche £4 a slice, half baguette £9, salads from £5.
Café TPT
What’s the vibe? A simple, café-style Chinatown favourite, where flavour-packed food is served on unclothed tables.
When to go All day, any day – they serve right through until 1am.
What to eat The huge menu can be intimidating – so stick to Cantonese dishes for the best results, and note that seafood is a particular strength.
How much? Most ‘good old classic’ mains cost less than £9, but one-plate ‘hawker’ rice dishes (nasi lemak etc) and soup noodles are even cheaper.
Chik'n
What’s the vibe? Fast-casual fried chicken shop out of the same ethically minded coop as Chick ’n’ Sours – self-styled poultry anarchists.
When to go The night time is the right time, but that means queues.
What to eat Wings, bites and tenders for the not-so-famished; a ‘straight-up’ Chik’n sandwich with sriracha sour cream and fries for a blowout.
How much? Most bites are sub-£5; a basic sandwich with small fries and dip will set you back around £7.
The best cheap eats in north London
Arancini Brothers Factory Café
What’s the vibe? Amiable retro caff decked with boxes of the day’s fresh produce and dedicated to the famous Italian snack.
When to go Quick to eat and packing plenty of stodge, these balls could well be ideal pre-gig fodder. Check out what’s on at the Forum.
What to eat The namesake deep-fried risotto balls, served plain, with salad, in tortilla wraps or accompanied by a hot stew.
How much? From £4.50 for five risotto balls (eating in) to around £8 for the original salad boxes and daily stews.
The Cheese Bar
What’s the vibe? A bricks-and-mortar spin-off from the legendary Cheese Truck, peddling its lacto wares in a bar-like space beneath a burlesque club in Camden.
When to go A hangover cure and a handy Camden Market pitstop. Otherwise, book in for a regular Thursday-evening fondue bonanza.
What to eat Oozing cheese sandwiches and messy riffs on raclette, but don’t miss the real food porn – a flavour-bomb sundae involving blue cheese lusciously laced with quince, honey and shards of honeycomb.
How much? Grilled sandwiches from £6.50, bigger plates such as cauliflower cheese from £7. The sundae weighs in at £5.50.
Delhi Grill
What’s the vibe? Corrugated iron and walls plastered with Bollywood posters and Indian newspapers lend a ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ aesthetic to this upbeat Punjabi pit-stop on Chapel Market.
When to go On the hoof – either for a wrap from the stall outside or a quick sit-down indoors. With insistent bhangra beats and unyielding seats, this is not a place to linger.
What to eat The kitchen majors in street-food snacks and slow-cooked curries.
How much? Dhaba snacks from £3, most curries around £9.
Frank's Canteen
What’s the vibe? Belting breakfasts, brunches and lunches beneath high ceilings in Highbury Park.
When to go Brunch, lunch and monthly supperclubs. Check @frankscanteen on Twitter before heading over as the owner sometimes closes for catering gigs.
What to eat Behold! Tarka dhal with poached eggs, naan bread, chilli chutney, cheddar cheese and crispy onions.
How much? There’s plenty on offer for less than a tenner. The dhal combo is £9.90, decent poached eggs on sourdough toast is £6, with delectable sundries a couple of quid extra.
Gökyüzü
What’s the vibe? Large, utilitarian – and a gobsmacking go-to for prodigious portions of excellent cooking in London’s main Turkish ’hood.
When to go When you’re really, really hungry.
What to eat Meze, grills and stews to share, with salad and bread on the house. Approach the mixed kebab with caution: it’s a beast.
How much? Meze hits from £4.50 (order plenty), pide from £9.50, grills from £12 – although they’re often big enough to feed two, particularly if you’ve polished off some starters.
Indian Veg
What’s the vibe? A classic vegetarian spot on Islington’s Chapel Market, serving a broad buffet in karmic (some might say preachy) surrounds.
When to go At these prices, whenever you want. There’s a reason why it’s a stalwart for cheap dates, early evening carb-loading and bargain lunches.
What to eat Everything – the buffet’s the only option. Think vegetable curries, colourful salads, onion bhajis and feather-light paratha.
How much? All you can eat for £7.95. It’s BYO, too. Cash only.
Le Rif
What’s the vibe? A riff on the traditional caff: you’ll find couscous and tagines next to sandwiches and jacket potatoes.
When to go When you’re all after different things. Veggies leave as happy as carnivores.
What to eat Grab a true Brit fry-up if that’s what you fancy, although the Moroccan food sets this place apart.
How much? Not much on the extensive menu pips £5.
Ma Petite Jamaica
What’s the vibe? Reggae tunes, rum cocktails, jerk wings and Red Stripe on tap.
When to go Happy hours run daily, 5pm–7pm and 10pm-11pm.
What to eat Salt fish fritters, barbecue spare ribs, jerk chicken and, of course, rice and peas.
How much? A quarter chicken from the jerk pit with rice and peas is £8.50, small plates of fritters, wings and ribs are cheaper still.
Maple & King’s
What’s the vibe? A hearty, healthy double-floor café on Pancras Square in King’s Cross, plugging a ‘mindful eating’ philosophy.
When to go Daytimes – they’re open from 8am-5pm on weekdays (a decent drop-in for the calorie-conscious commuter, then) and 10am-4pm.
What to eat The nourishing, generously portioned salad ‘lunch boxes’. Do include the warm sweet potato, quinoa, kale and mushroom mix, topped with peanut-sauce-slathered tofu. Righteous stuff.
How much? £5.55 for a mixed salad bowl with no toppings; £6.95 for a bowl with chicken, egg or halloumi; £8.95 for one with salmon or tofu.
Mario's Café
What’s the vibe? Kentish Town’s favourite caff for English or Italian. It’s also a great champion of local artists, with regular exhibitions.
When to go For breakfast, lunch, a quick cappuccino, a plate of mama’s spicy sausage penne or a chat with Mario.
What to eat An exceptionally full English, with bubble and squeak, hash browns and black pud bulking out the usual suspects.
How much? Most mains and cooked breakfasts cost £6.50 or less.
The best cheap eats in east London
Bleecker
What’s the vibe? Restaurant-quality NY-style burgers from a hole-in-the wall shop in Spitalfields.
When to go When nothing but dry-aged beef, cooked pink, will do.
What to eat The standard bacon cheeseburger will be plenty for most people. If you’re in the mood for yabba-dabba-doo, go for the double.
How much? Burgers from £6.50; throw in some fries and get change from £10 (unless you go double).
Buhler and Co
What’s the vibe? A vegetarian, Antipodean-style café in Walthamstow, serving a creative global menu and Climpson’s coffee in serene surroundings.
When to go It’s primarily a brunch spot (expect a plethora of well-dressed babies), but on weekdays there’s also a lunchtime counter selection.
What to eat Eggs every which way, gussied-up French toast, quinoa cakes with coconut-spiced butternut squash purée. Look out for weekend specials too.
How much? Things on toast from £7.50; hot specials £8.50, add £1 for a paratha.
Chick 'n' Sours
What’s the vibe? Loud, low-lit fried chicken restaurant from former serial pop-up enthusiast Carl Clarke.
When to go The vibe is set to ‘party’ all week long, so it’s a great one for a school-night birthday meal. It livens up dates a treat, too.
What to eat Next-level Southern-style chicken, marinated in buttermilk, fried to crisp perfection and served alongside banging cocktails.
How much? A mere £9 for the ‘house fry’ of a drumstick, thigh, pickled watermelon and ‘seaweed crack’; a bargain £6 for sours.
CookDaily
What’s the vibe? Rainbow vegan food served in bowls made from recycled cardboard. Genuine, unpretentiously eco and easily affordable.
When to go Take the Shoreditch Boxpark trip and fuel up with some satisfyingly different vegan fare.
What to eat South-east Asian bowls of trendy vegan goodness, from mum’s green curry to a ‘yoga fire’ riff (chillies married to coconut) – all courtesy of Laotian chef King Cook.
How much? All bowls come in way under £10.
DF Mexico
What’s the vibe? A hipped-up east London take on the Mexican diner by Wahaca’s Tommi Miers. Not a sombrero in sight.
When to go For that pre-emptive pit-stop ahead of a Brick Lane bar crawl.
What to eat The pork pibil torta, the boss of bocadillos and a side of chilli fries.
How much? A muy barato £8-£9 for tacos, a torta or a burrito with a side of fries, rice or slaw.
E Pellicci
What’s the vibe? Third generation family-run, this iconic greasy spoon is the East End’s pride and joy: a king among caffs.
When to go Whenever you’re in the mood for home-cooked food with a generous side order of convivial banter and mickey-taking.
What to eat First-rate fry-ups, plus daily grills, roasts and Italian specials.
How much? Most mains £7, nowt more than £8.40.
Green Papaya
What’s the vibe? Kingsland Road branch of a long-established, family-run Vietnamese in Hackney.
When to go Any day but Monday for lunch and dinner.
What to eat Bowls of Xi’anese-style hand-rolled noodles, filled buns and grills based on marinated meats.
How much? Around £8.50 for noodles, from £8.95 for pho, £7.95 grills – knock off a couple of pounds for tofu and vegetable dishes.
Hornbeam Café
What’s the vibe? Wholesome veggie café, complete with a corporate social responsibility policy and a weekly crafts group.
When to go When you want to feel smug and comforted at the same time.
What to eat This place is all about the daily specials. Much of the veg is locally grown by Organiclea, but the flavours are international. Expect anything from curry to quiche.
How much? Around a fiver for main meals.
Lahore Kebab House
What’s the vibe? A suitably spartan place of pilgrimage for curry devotees who come for the Punjabi-style grills and vivid curries rather than the pampering.
When to go When you want East End curry without the street touts.
What to eat Nihari and dry lamb curry, all served in utilitarian karahi bowls with minimal fuss.
How much? You’ll eat well for a tenner, especially in a group – there’s an offie next door for BYO.
Mangal 1
What’s the vibe? It’s all about the mangal. The charred meat from the enormous grill by the entrance is some of the best you’ll find this side of Istanbul.
When to go Anytime from noon to midnight daily (till 1am Friday and Saturday nights).
What to eat Don’t bother with starters: this place is all about perfectly cooked lamb and chicken.
How much? Share a generously proportioned grill (plus a couple of sides) for around £8 a head.
The best cheap eats in south London
Archie's Bar
What’s the vibe? Oozing cheese toasties under a Deptford railway arch – a permanent pitch from the crew behind street-food fave The Cheese Truck.
When to go It’s best when Deptford Market is in full swing, but still great whenever the cheese cravings strike.
What to eat Anything with cheese, preferably grilled and melting – we love the Rosary goat’s cheese with honey, walnut and rosemary butter washed down with a craft brew from the beer bar.
How much? Most grilled sandwiches are around a fiver. On Wednesdays, a sarnie and beer costs £8.
Bánh Bánh
What’s the vibe? A family-run and fashionably decked-out Vietnamese restaurant in the newfangled foodie hotspot of Peckham Rye.
When to go Dishes are ideal for both sharing or scoffing solo, so it’s perfect for a swift lunch or a settled-in dinner with friends.
What to eat Vietnamese classics abound (think spring and summer rolls, pho, bun noodle salad), but it’s worth breaking the budget for the skillet-served bánh khot pancakes, topped with shrimp dust.
How much? Pay £5 for rice-paper rolls, up to £10 for a dish of pulled pork with crispy eggs, fried shallots, chilli and tamarind dressing.
Blue Brick Cafe
What’s the vibe? A chic, pretty little vegetarian café in a charming old Victorian dairy in Dulwich.
When to go Breakfast is the highlight of the day here, thanks to the homemade baked beans, veggie sausages and top-notch coffee.
What to eat It’s all so colourful and hearty, even carnivores can get stuck into the spicy stews, soups, curries and pasta dishes.
How much? Mains hover around £7.50, starters and desserts at £4.50, and there’s a £2.50 corkage charge for BYO. Cash only.
Brick House
What’s the vibe? City-best sourdough and brunchy fare in a lofty, tranquil former warehouse in East Dulwich.
When to go Depends how much you like buggies – this is increasingly an area for the young Claphamite diaspora. Aim early on weekends to beat the rush.
What to eat Anything involving the bakery’s produce, from cornbread muffins to boiled eggs with soldiers or fried eggs, ham and greens on toast. There are weekday salads and larger plates as well.
How much? Avocado toast is a bargain at £4 (as it should be); fried eggs with the trimmings are £8; sandwiches, salads and tartines sit somewhere in-between.
Brother Marcus
What’s the vibe? A street-side, Brooklyn-style café – with cocktails – in Balham, founded by a trio of friends (one of whom is ex-Caravan).
When to go It’s primarily a brunch and lunch spot, though they’re also open in the evenings for more extensive boozing (plus a short menu of focaccia rolls).
What to eat Keep it in the family with the Yummy Mummy (green peas, beetroot hummus, black quinoa, cherry tomato salsa and goat’s curd on toast) or the Step Sister (sweet potato, courgette and feta fritters).
How much? Most plates are around £9. Wholesome ‘super salads’ are £8, with extra halloumi or cured salmon on top if you want to max out the budget.
Café East
What’s the vibe? An Asian version of the working men’s caff, completely devoid of decoration and tucked away in the corner of a car park.
When to go When that pho craving hits you in JD Sports (the car park is attached to the Surrey Quays Shopping Centre). Note that it’s closed on Tuesdays.
What to eat Substantial bowls of steaming noodle soup, perhaps with some summer rolls on the side.
How much? Most dishes will leave change from a tenner.
Dosa ’n’ Chutny
What’s the vibe? Superlative dosas are the highlight at this rudimentary Sri Lankan/South Indian caff in Tooting – along with minuscule prices.
When to go Before payday – Dosa’s dishes are cheaper and tastier than a supermarket curry.
What to eat Stick to veggie – the Mysore masala dosa, served with spiced onion, potatoes and three house chutneys is a winner.
How much? If you stay meat-free, you’ll come out with change from a fiver – unless you veer off into curry territory.
Ganapati South Indian Kitchen
What’s the vibe? Set up before Peckham got posh, this colourful neighbourhood curry house is all about spice-laden, home-style South Indian cooking. There’s a handy takeaway too.
When to go Lunch is a wallet-friendly no-brainer, but also bag the bijou conservatory for a summer-night curry with mates.
What to eat A veggie thali or fish curry at lunchtime; street snacks, bhajis and dosas in the evening.
How much? Lunch deals start at £7. A veggie-biased sharing blowout should cost less than £10 a head without booze – although meat/fish mains will take you over budget.
Joe Public
What’s the vibe? By-the-slice, New York-style pizza place on the fringes of Clapham Common (housed in a former public loo, no less).
When to go Lunch, afternoon snack, dinner, post-pub pile-out… they’re open noon-midnight, so take your pick.
What to eat In true NYC fashion, a full pie is a gargantuan 20 inches, so stick to the slices. Flavours are mostly conventional – though chicken, chorizo, halloumi and oregano is a neat combo.
How much? £3.50-£5 per slice. Two should do you.
Meza
What’s the vibe? Minuscule yet outrageously popular, the original Meza is Tooting’s top spot for Lebanese meze and grilled meats.
When to go Off-peak (it’s open all afternoon). With all of SW17 vying for 16 seats, this place makes Glastonbury look like a doddle.
What to eat As much as you can in a two-hour slot, but especially the crisp falafels, smoky baba ganoush, pomegranate-licked chicken livers and spicy batata harra potatoes.
How much? Most mains come in at under a tenner. Sautéed prawns and houmous awarna aside, the starter meze are all a fiver or less.
The best cheap eats in west London
101 Thai Kitchen
What’s the vibe? Acutely authentic north-eastern Thai cookery finds a no-frills home at this King Street canteen.
When to go When you’re bored of Anglicised Thai food but can’t be arsed to queue up for Som Saa or Smoking Goat.
What to eat Homemade Isaan-style sausages, green papaya salad and – if you’ve brushed up on the lingo – a treat from the Thai script specials board.
How much? As long as you avoid seafood curries you won’t break the bank – veer towards noodles and rice plates for an even cheaper feed.
Abu Zaad
What’s the vibe? Big helpings, low prices and a rollickingly relaxed setting are the draws at this capacious Syrian venue near Shepherd’s Bush Market.
When to go Load up on freshly baked breads, houmous, baba ganoush and Damascene specialities at the all-you-can-eat Sunday breakfast buffet, from 11am to 1pm.
What to eat It’s all great: cold meze, lamb kebabs, tabbouleh – portions are vast, so order a small amount to start with to avoid overdoing it.
How much? £9.99 is a bargain for the Sunday brunch, or you can pay the same price for maklouba (or any main course) plus a fizzy drink – 11am to 6pm every day.
Ariana II
What’s the vibe? Lucky Kilburn, having this modest Afghan spot for kebabs, curries and tasty regional specials.
When to go When a friend’s birthday falls the week before payday. Ariana’s BYO policy will help keep your bill down.
What to eat Kabuli palow (a melting, slow-cooked lamb shank, buried in a mound of yellow rice, dotted with pistachios and peppers).
How much? Only two main courses (including the enormous, shareable mixed kebab) cost more than £10.
Da Maria
What’s the vibe? The spirit of old Napoli in Notting Hill – a local legend that was recently given a reprieve from the developers. Cramped and glorious.
When to go Whenever you can. Mamma Maria’s food is an affordable treat from morn till night.
What to eat The cheapest deals are the classic pizzas and pastas, with the odd antipasti thrown in.
How much? Pizzas and pasta dishes start at £7, with most old-school mains hovering around £10 mark.
Esarn Kheaw
What’s the vibe? A longstanding, mural-laden SheBu spot dishing up north-eastern (that’s the ‘Esarn’ bit) Thai food.
When to go Lunch for the budget-minded – there’s a decent £6.95 ‘express’ option.
What to eat Minced catfish with lemon juice, lime leaves, onion, coriander, chilli and fish sauce is a punchy, challenging treat for die-hard Thai fans.
How much? Eschew seafood grills, and barely a jot hits £10. The catfish is £9.95.
Gold Mine
What’s the vibe? Cut-price conference-room decor and cramped as hell, but the crowds continue to invade Queensway for Gold Mine’s Cantonese roast duck.
When to go Early doors: midday for lunch, or 6pm for dinner.
What to eat Anything roasted, but mainly duck – portions are generous, so even a quarter of the crispy bird will easily feed two with pancakes.
How much? A portion of duck with a noodle or veg dish will set you back a smidgen over £10. Nearly everything else is cheaper.
Heron
What’s the vibe? Thai food for Thais (yep, that means spicy!) in a diminutive basement dining room at the back of a Bayswater boozer.
When to go Prepare for a lively evening: blaring Thai pop on the stereo gives way to karaoke after 9pm. Otherwise drop by for an ‘express lunch’ (Mon-Fri).
What to eat Authentic stir-fries, sour curries and regional salads – the larb (minced meat with lime and chilli dressing) is excellent.
How much? Most main dishes are under £10 but even with the pricier bits, it’s certainly possible to eat well on a budget. Even better, the express lunch is £7.50.
Little Bay
What’s the vibe? Opulence, Kilburn-style – ie crimson tones, cosy booths and candles in wine bottles. Welcome to canoodling and smooching on a budget.
When to go An early date if you’ve got romance on your mind.
What to eat Luck dip time. Duck with Grand Marnier sauce, halal beef goulash, crab-stuffed plaice fillet, smoked chicken tagliatelle.
How much? Starters £3.05, mains £6.85 before 7pm – that’s your tenner accounted for. Add a couple of quid here and there later in the evening.
Masa
What’s the vibe? Harrow is happy to have this convivial BYOB venue serving Afghan grills and comfort food to local families.
When to go With a big group – neither the setting nor the portions are built for a romantic dinner à deux. You could smother an armadillo with one of the pillowy naans.
What to eat Ask what’s been freshly cooked that day. You can’t go wrong with the sabzi lamb (paired with spinach) and a side of dhal.
How much? You’ll get a long way on £10 a head, especially in a group.
Sakonis
What’s the vibe? Wembley’s stalwart veg emporium turned juice bar, snack counter and restaurant, with a broad menu of South Indian, Gujarati, Chinese and, er, Italian fare.
When to go Lunchtime suits the utilitarian, Formica-heavy surroundings, but it’s open in the evening too.
What to eat The dosas are decent – and reasonable – but Sakonis is best known for one dish: the super-celebrated, best-in-town chilli paneer.
How much? A snip over £8 for a pile of paneer. Dosas from £5.99; kachori, samosas and the like around £3.50. Come with a friend and share a few.
